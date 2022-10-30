Senor Barber Captivates Audiences Onstage at Ochre House Theater

Facebook

Ochre House Theater and the 2022 Dallas Flamenco Festival are collaborating together once again in SENOR BARBER. The riveting story of two brothers who are tempted by the Devil, SEÑOR BARBER is written and directed by Matthew Posey. The show features the beautiful choreography and dancing of Antonio and Delilah Buitrón Arrebola, Miguel Infante, and Pepe Ruiz, and the exquisite guitar of Calvin Hazen.

SEÑOR BARBER is the captivating tale of two brothers – one a Hermit and the other a Cobbler – who stand on the precipice as the Devil promises each brother love and fame. Dance, song, and spectacle round out an amazing evening of celebrating Flamenco.

Senor Barber Performances

Performances of SENOR BARBER are at 8:15 p.m. Wed.-Sat. through Nov. 5. In addition, there will be a special matinee performance at 2:30 p.m. Nov. 5. All performances are held in the intimate Ochre House Theater, 825 Exposition Ave. in Dallas, just across from Fair Park. Tickets are priced from $17 to $20, with senior and student discounted tickets for $15.

Make reservations online at ochrehousetheater.org, or call 214-826-6273 for assistance. Pay with cash or credit at the door. Seating is limited, and Covid vaccines and/or Covid testing are recommended. Masks are required by all who attend.

SENOR BARBER is written and directed by Matthew Posey. Cast members include Pepe Ruiz as Senor Barber, Antonio Arrebola as Antonio, Delilah Bultron Arrebola as Bruja Cassandra/Triana, and Miguel Infante as Miguel. Elizabeth Evans is Bruja Elphaba, and Lauren Massey is Bruja Laché/Bella.

Los Flamencos

Maestro Pepe Ruiz (Bailaor/Cantaor), Antonio Arrebola (Bailaor), Delilah Buitrón Arrebola (Bailaora/Actriz), Miguel Infante (Bailaor) and Calvin Hazen (Guitarrista) are member of Los Flamencos.

Crew members for the production include Hailey Green-Stage Management; Matthew Posey-Set Design; Isaac Davies-Scenic Art; Company-Set, Props and Costumes; Kevin Grammer-Light Design; Justin Locklear-Photographer and Videographer; and Jeremy Word–Poster.

Ochre House administrative staff includes Artistic Director Matthew Posey, Managing Director Carla Parker, Operation Manager Kevin Grammer, and Artist in Residence Justin Locklear. for more information please visit ochrehousetheater.org.