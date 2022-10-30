Cedar Hill Longhorns Blank Broncos On Senior Night

Facebook

(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Mother Nature, nor the Mansfield Legacy Broncos, could stop the Cedar Hill High School Football Team on Senior Night Friday at Longhorn Stadium.

The Longhorns (2-7, 2-4) honored the program’s 30 seniors before embarking on several milestones in a 41-0 victory over the visiting Broncos.

Cedar Hill sophomore Dayshun Reese-Williams had a career-high 102 yards and two touchdowns on 12 carries.

Cedar Hill senior Jaylen Jenkins had 13 carries for 85 yards, and he now has 11 touchdowns on the season.

The Longhorns outgained the Broncos (3-6, 1-5), 465-218, including 338-91 on the ground; they had season highs in total yards (465), rushing yards (338) and points (41).

Junior quarterback Anthony Edwards had his third consecutive 100+ yard game – with 9 of 16 passes for 127 yards and a touchdown pass to fellow junior Kymeion Turner (two receptions for 41 yards).

Senior receiver Jordan Vincent caught a career-high in passes (three) and yards (78).

The Longhorns improved to 3-0 all-time against Legacy, and Cedar Hill head coach Carlos Lynn earned his 90th career victory as a head coach.

Cedar Hill completed its home record for 2022 at 2-2. They will wrap up the season on Thursday at Mansfield Lake Ridge (3-6, 2-4), with the winner earning fifth place in District 6A-11.