Sean David Mills of Midlothian Obituary

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Sean David Mills passed away due to treatment complications for esophageal cancer at the age of 48 on March 14, 2023. He is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 25 years, Kim Mills, and his adoring children Alyssa, Alexis, and Mackenzie Mills.

Sean was born in July 1974 to his parents, David and Marsha Mills of Duncanville. His parents and his sister Kristen Mills survive him. He was preceded in death by his grandparents Frank and Betty Tandy, and will be interred alongside them at DFW National Cemetery in honor of his service in the United States Navy.

Duncanville High School Graduate

Sean graduated from Duncanville High School in 1992. He met his wife when she was his debate partner at the University of North Texas in Denton. They were married in September 1998, and relocated to Hawaii and later Virginia, where their children were born.

After his military service, the Mills family quickly returned to Texas, where Sean introduced his family to his love of taekwondo and his passion for the Dallas Cowboys. Sean was known by all who met him for his vibrancy and unerring kindness. His love can be found in every one of the many lives he has touched.

Sean David Mills Service Details

A service to celebrate the life of Sean David Mills will be held March 25 at 1 p.m. in the Bassett Chapel of Cliff Temple Baptist Church, 134 W. 10th Street in Oak Cliff.

A later wake will take place on Memorial Day weekend at Scarborough Renaissance Fair in Waxahachie.