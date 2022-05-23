It’s the Last Huzzah – The Final Weekend of Scarborough 2022

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Final Weekend Packed With Adventure

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX. (May 23, 2022): Scarborough Renaissance Festival® closes out its 41st season with the Last Huzzah – a grand celebration of music, merriment, and magic over the 3-day Memorial Day Weekend, May 28, 29, and 30, 2022.

Come Step Back in Time for the Time of your Life this Memorial Day holiday weekend with 20+ stages of extraordinary non-stop entertainment including full combat jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the Mermaid Lagoon, Children’s Knighting ceremonies, combat competitions, music, dancing, whip artists, jugglers, acrobats, and so much more! Visitors can also discover hundreds of shoppes filled with exquisite crafts and amazing artisan demonstrations. Plus, there are Renaissance rides, games of skill, and food and drink fit for a King!

Visitors can join in the fun of Topsy Turvy day on Sunday, May 29th as queens become beggars and villagers become kings. Who will you become?!

On Memorial Day Monday, May 30th, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® will pay tribute to our military Servicemen and women. They invite all current and retired Military Service members to receive a complimentary yellow sash to commemorate their service and march in the Grande Parade. Sashes can be picked up at the Village Armory located in the Crown Meadow area of the Festival. A select group of military members will also be carrying a large American Flag along with individual military branch flags in the Grande Parade.

Immediately following the Parade there will be a special memorial and tribute ceremony for our fallen Servicemen and women at the Royal Pavilion in the Holly Field area of the Festival. The Festival is extremely honored to have guest speaker, Command Sergeant Major, William J. Gainey – the first Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – preside over the 2022 tribute ceremony.

As always, active-duty Military members are offered an admission discount of $4 off adult admission when they show their military ID at the Festival’s ticket booth.

“We invite everyone to come out for the final three days of our 41st season to experience the splendor and magic that is Scarborough Renaissance Festival®!” says Helaine Thompson, Director of Marketing & Communications of Scarborough Renaissance Festival®. “There is no place quite like Scarborough for interactive fun, lively entertainment, amazing crafts, and artisan demonstrations. We look forward to wrapping up our 2022 season with an awesome final weekend this Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day Monday – you don’t want to miss it!”.

This weekend’s limited engagement performers are Bettina Bawdeville, Cirque La Vie, and The Inheritance. Guest Artisans are Saorsa Studio and White Wizards. The full schedule of non-stop entertainment and artisans/shoppes can be found at www.SRFestival.com.

Seamus Suggests & Flynn’s Favorites

The Daily Beer Tasting Events theme will be Seamus Suggests and the Daily Wine Tasting Events will feature the Flynn’s Favorites. Each event is a one-hour educational tasting experience that includes a souvenir glass and a food pairing. They also have limited seating available and require a separate ticket. You must be 21 or older to attend. Discount tickets can be purchased at www.SRFestival.com

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is also proud to announce that the Festival site now has a fully operational fiber optic internet system. Visitors to the Festival will experience lightning-fast processing of their credit card transactions at our shoppes and most of the food and drink service locations as well as for their ATM transactions. Additionally, the Festival hopes to be able to offer internet and wi-fi accessibility to their customers in the near future.

______________________________

Health & Safety Plus Operating Hours

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® wants everyone to stay safe and healthy! The Festival will be following applicable local and CDC guidelines for the 2022 Festival season. An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present. COVID-19 is an extremely contagious disease that can lead to severe illness and death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), senior citizens and guests with underlying medical conditions are especially vulnerable. Get all the details for these guidelines & restrictions and possible COVID-19 risks at www.SRFestival.com

The final weekend of Scarborough Renaissance Festival® 2022 will run Saturday, Sunday, and Memorial Day Monday, May 28, 29, and 30, 2022, from 10 AM to 7 PM rain or shine. Located in Waxahachie, Texas, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is just 30 minutes south of the downtowns of Dallas and Fort Worth on FM 66 off of I-35E and an hour north of Waco.

Admission is $37 for adults and $17 for children, ages 5-12. Children ages 4 and under are always admitted free. Discount tickets are available at www.SRFestival.com or at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores. There are also discounts at the gate for Seniors 65+ and active Military members. Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is sponsored by Dr Pepper.

For more information visit www.SRFestival.com. Facebook & Twitter (SRFestival) or on Instagram (theSRFestival).