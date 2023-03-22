Secretary Nelson Reminds Eligible Texas Voters to Register, Prepare for May 6th Local Elections

Facebook

AUSTIN — Texas Secretary of State Jane Nelson today reminded all eligible Texas voters to make sure they are registered to vote by Thursday, April 6th to vote in the May 6th local elections across the State of Texas. Not all local governmental entities will be holding elections on May 6th, and Texas voters should check with their county elections office for more information on which municipalities, school districts, and other local political subdivisions will be holding elections. Early voting begins on Monday, April 24th and runs through Tuesday, May 2nd. Election Day is Saturday, May 6th.

“If you are not already registered to vote in the upcoming local elections – there is still time! Make sure to submit your voter registration application to your county voter registrar by Thursday, April 6th so that you can have an opportunity to make your voice heard in your local community,” Secretary Nelson said.

“Remember: if you’re already registered but need to update your address or other information, you can do it all online!”

“All eligible Texas voters should to exercise their most sacred right by getting involved at the local level and casting a ballot in the upcoming May election, and that starts with getting registered by April 6th!”

Registering to Vote in Texas

So long as you are eligible, you will be able to register to vote in your county of residence to make your voice heard in local, state and federal elections.

Start a new voter registration application here.

Texas law requires eligible voters to register by the 30th day before Election Day. The voter registration deadline for the May 6, 2023 Election is April 6, 2023.

To confirm your voter registration status, you can visit the Texas Secretary of State’s ‘Am I Registered?’ portal, which allows you to look up your voter registration record in the statewide voter registration database.

Voter registration in Texas is county-based, so we encourage you to contact your county voter registrar for specific questions regarding the status of your voter registration.

Texans who have recently changed their name or moved can easily update their voter registration online through Texas.gov.

Click here to update your voter registration information online.

Who’s Eligible to Register to Vote?

You are eligible to register to vote in Texas if:

You are a United States citizen ;

; You are a resident of the county where you submit the application ;

; You are at least 17 years and 10 months old on the date your voter registration application is submitted, and you are 18 years of age on Election Day .

. You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole) ; and

; and You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.

How to Register or Update Your Registration Information

Registering to vote for the first time:

To register to vote in Texas, simply complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date. To complete an application, you may:

Complete an application using the SOS ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION APPLICATION. Simply fill in the required information, print, sign and mail the completed application directly to your county election office;

Request a PRINTED APPLICATION. Our office will mail a postage-paid voter registration application to the address provided; OR

Contact or visit your local VOTER REGISTRAR to complete the voter registration process..

Register to vote when renewing your Driver License

If you’re not already registered to vote but have an existing Texas Driver License or state identification card, you can register to vote online when renewing, replacing or changing your contact information for either of these cards through the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Follow the steps on the DPS web portal to update your driver license information, and you will be given the option to register to vote when renewing or updating your information.

Update your voter registration information online

Whether you’ve recently moved or changed your name, you can now update all your information on your voter registration record through our portal on Texas.gov.

Click here to update your voter registration information online.

If your voter registration record is on ‘suspense,’ it means your county of registration has received information that you no longer live at the address on your current voter registration record. You can use the link above to update your address or information on your voter registration record.

**NOTE: To update your voter registration, you will need your Voter Unique Identifier (VUID) to log in to the Texas.gov portal. You can find your VUID by visiting the Texas SOS My Voter Portal, in which you can enter your Name, County, Date of Birth and ZIP code to display your voter registration information.

For more information on voting in Texas, visit www.votetexas.gov.