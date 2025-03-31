Scarborough Renaissance Festival® Returns ﻿for its 44th Season this Saturday, April 5th!

Facebook

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX (March 31, 2025): Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) returns for its 44th season this Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, 2025. The opening weekend of the 2025 season kicks off with Kids Free Weekend presented by Whataburger! Up to (3) Kids 12 & under get in free with each paid adult – no child ticket is required. Kids 4 & under are always free. Seniors (65+) can also get a $10 special discount this weekend when they purchase their tickets at the gate with a valid ID.

Be advised that there will be a major construction project taking place on I-35E at Ovilla Rd. in Red Oak on April 5 that may impact your route to Scarborough Renaissance Festival. Consult www.drivetexas.org for the latest updates.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is a full day of interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style that runs Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, April 5 through May 26, 2025.

The 2025 season is bringing exciting new additions and lots of returning favorites! Scarborough is thrilled to welcome a sensational new joust troupe, Hanlon-Lees Action Theater, to the Festival along with over a dozen new shows, thirty new artisans/shoppes, a Viking Artisan Village, an RPG Quest, a new pub, and great new food! Plus, there are major upgrades to the parking lot and overall parking system along with many other enhancements throughout the Festival site.

TikTok phenomenon, Jacques Ze Whipper (TikTok @jacqueszewhipper) returns for a two-week special engagement April 5 – 13 only and one of Scarborough’s most iconic performers, Don Juan, is making 2025 his farewell season after 41 years at the Festival. Make sure to catch Don Juan & Esmeralda’s final shows before they’re gone!

Other limited engagement entertainment April 5 & 6 includes Hey Nunnie, Nunnie, Lady Prudence, and The Rogues. Guest artisans this weekend are: Adorable Arsenal, The Dancing Hatter, Seneca Creek Ceramic Arts, Spellbound Creations, and Snuggle Dragons.

“There are so many new things to discover this year at Scarborough Renaissance Festival®! Extraordinary new entertainment, over thirty incredible new artisans, and delectable new food are sure to make our 44th season our best ever” says Helaine Thompson, Director of Marketing & Communications. “Don Juan & Esmeralda, Cirque du Sewer, Adam Crack’s Fire Whip Show, The Kamikaze Fireflies, and the Birds of Prey, the glassblowing, and many, many other Festival favorites are returning along with fun themed weekends, so you don’t want to miss a minute of our 2025 season!

Throughout the season visitors will enjoy Birds of Prey exhibitions conducted by Last Chance Forever Birds of Prey Conservancy and 20+ stages of extraordinary, interactive live entertainment. Explore exquisite one-of-a-kind treasures in the Artisan Marketplace’s 200+ shoppes and be amazed by dozens of artisans demonstrating their authentic age-old techniques. There is something for everyone, at every price point. They can also experience Renaissance rides, games of skill, the Mermaid Lagoon, Royal Menagerie Petting Zoo, knighting ceremonies, Living Chess Matches, and much more. Some attractions require an additional fee.

Don’t forget about the food & drink fit for royalty! Feast on the famous giant smoked Turkey Legs (bigger & better than ever) and the largest food-on-a-stick selection in Texas along with delectable fresh from scratch favorites from the Village Bakery, Pasta Palace, and more! There is also a full-service restaurant and (17) pubs & taverns. For the more discerning palates of those 21+, there are weekly Seamus’ Choice beers at select pubs and daily one-hour wine and beer tasting events (additional fee required) as well. This weekend’s themes are Beers of Texas and Wines of Spain.

The seating at the tasting events is limited and they regularly sell out, so visitors are encouraged to purchase their tasting tickets in advance (and at a discount) at www.SRFestival.com. Tasting tickets are $40 each at the events in addition to Festival admission.

Each weekend has a different theme and a variety of special events. Upcoming themed weekends and special events are the Artisan’s Showcase Weekend’s Shop & Win promotion April 12 & 13 and Waxahachie Resident Discount Day on April 13. Celtic/Easter Weekend April 19 & 20 includes Children’s Highland Games, Scotch Egg Eating Contests, special Celtic & Easter festivities, and College Student Discount Day (Sunday April 20 only). On April 26 & 27 its Viking & Barbarian Weekend with costume contests, stein holding competitions, the all new-beard contest and Community Hero Day on Sunday April 27 (discounts for police, firefighters, EMT & educators). And there’s more to come in May.

Come Step Back in Time for the Time of your Life at the 44th annual Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, April 5 – May 26, 2025. Costumes designed for a family friendly environment are welcome at Scarborough but are not required.

Some food & drink locations, all of the pubs, and the souvenir shoppes will no longer be accepting cash. Credit, debit, Apple Pay, and other forms of digital payments will be accepted throughout the Festival. Games and rides remain cash only. ATMs and reverse ATMs are conveniently located throughout the Festival.

Single day tickets for the 2025 season are $38 at the gate for Adults (13+) and $18 for Kids (5-12). Kids 4 & under are always Free. Advance date-specific discount tickets are available at www.SRFestival.com and single day discount tickets are available at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores.

Located in Waxahachie, Texas, Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is just 30 minutes south of downtown Dallas, just off I-35E and one hour north of Waco. Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is sponsored by Dr Pepper, Tom Thumb & Albertsons, and Whataburger.

For more information visit www.SRFestival.com or follow us on Facebook, YouTube, TikTok, & Twitter (SRFestival) or on Instagram (theSRFestival).