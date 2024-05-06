Scarborough Renaissance Festival® is Celebrating Chivalry May 11 & 12!

Facebook

Dallas/Fort Worth, TX. (May 6, 2024): Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is celebrating Chivalry May 11 and 12 and invites everyone to come revel in the chivalry and romance of the Renaissance this weekend! Plus, there’s a special Kids Free Day on Mother’s Day.

Each day at 12:00 noon, couples are invited to celebrate their own modern-day romances with a Renaissance flair by participating in the Vow Renewal Ceremony at the Festival’s Royal Pavilion (new location). They will renew their vows and commitments to each other in a lovely, romantic ceremony that is free with Festival admission. For many visitors this is an annual tradition that simply cannot be missed!

Visitors can also join the Knights of the Noble Cause for lessons in how to be chivalrous at 3:00 pm each day at the Royal Marquee. You are sure to see proof that chivalry is indeed alive and well in today’s world!

On Mother’s Day, May 12th (Sunday only) kids ages 12 and under get in free! Up to three kids 5-12 get in free with each paid adult. Kids 4 & under are always free.

“Chivalry in today’s world may be considered a lost art, but it’s alive and well at Scarborough Faire®” says Helaine Thompson, Director of Marketing & Communications of Scarborough Renaissance Festival®. “During our Celebrating Chivalry weekend, we strive to bring some of the honor, courtesy, and courage that embody Chivalry back to our 21st Century visitors. It’s just a little bit of the age-old magic and majesty that makes Scarborough such an amazing place!”.

Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) is a full day of interactive fun for everyone, 16th Century style! Visitors will enjoy full combat armored jousting, Birds of Prey exhibitions, the newly redesigned Mermaid Lagoon, and 20+ stages of extraordinary interactive live entertainment.

Limited engagement entertainment May 11 & 12 is The Lords of Adventure, Amanda Kitchens’ Carnival of Sound, The Flaming Ginger, Jim Mackenzie, Midwife Crisis, Statue Comedius de Marbelous, and Terra Prongwort. Showtimes and the complete entertainment schedule can be found at www.SRFestival.com There are also Renaissance rides, games of skill, the all-new Royal Menagerie Petting Zoo, knighting ceremonies, a Living Chess Match, food & drink fit for Royalty, and much more.

The Artisan Marketplace’s 200 shoppes offer exquisite crafts and authentic artisan demonstrations too! Joining Scarborough’s Artisan Marketplace all season long are 16 new artisans including Crimson Chain Leather, Dragon Cat Leather, Mirza’s Marvels, Skapa Leather, Valkyrie’s Armourer, Wooden Warfare toys, and others. Guest Artisans this weekend are Curiosities of Skin & Bone, Dancing Glass Beadworks, Hell Bent Leather, Morbid Hookers, and My Lady’s Gourds.

Visitors 21 & older can get a taste of the custom blended mead from North Texas’ Breaking Brew Meadery along with other adult beverages at the (14) pubs and taverns. Those with discerning pallets can partake in a one-hour beer or wine tasting event. These events take place two times each Festival day and each weekend has a different theme and variety. This weekend’s themes are “Women in the Winery” and “Pucker Up” (beer tastings). The seating at the tasting events is limited and they regularly sell out, so visitors are encouraged to purchase their tasting tickets in advance (and at a discount) at www.SRFestival.com. Tasting tickets are $40 each at the events in addition to Festival admission.

Upcoming themes and special events for the final two weekends of the 2024 season are Legends of the Seas Weekend May 18 & 19, and The Last Huzzah May 25, 26 & 27.

Step Back in Time for the Time of your Life at Scarborough Renaissance Festival® (Scarborough Faire®) Saturdays, Sundays, and Memorial Day Monday, now – May 27, 2024. Credit cards are now accepted at most food & drink locations as well as the ticket office, souvenir shoppes, and most of the artisans shoppes. Games, rides, and the Mermaid Lagoon are cash only and ATMs are conveniently located throughout the Festival. Costumes designed for a family friendly environment are welcome at Scarborough but are not required.

Single day tickets are $38 at the gate for Adults (13+) and $18 for Kids (5-12). Kids 4 & under are always Free. Parking is Free compliments of Legacy Chevrolet/GMC. Advance discount tickets are available at www.SRFestival.com and single day discount tickets are available at North Texas Tom Thumb & Albertsons stores. Discount coupons are also available at Legacy Chevrolet/GMC in Waxahachie while supplies last.