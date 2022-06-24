Sapporo U.S.A. Will Acquire Stone Brewing

Facebook

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Sapporo U.S.A., maker of the number one selling Asian beer brand in the United States, and Stone Brewing, one of America’s largest and most innovative craft beer brands, have reached an agreement for Sapporo U.S.A. to acquire Stone Brewing. Supporting both business’ long-term growth strategies in the U.S. market, the transaction is expected to close in August 2022.

This east-meets-west acquisition brings together the complementary strengths of Japanese artistry and innovation with the American craft brewing tradition in a fusion of cultures creating strength and growth potential for both brands. Sapporo gains major, high-quality brewing capacity on both U.S. coasts that will enable it to significantly increase production to meet the strong consumer demand of its Sapporo-branded beers for the domestic market. Stone Brewing gains the resources of the largest Asian beer brand in America and its commitment to preserve Stone’s legacy, culture and innovative approach to craft brewing.

Doubling Stone Brewing’s Current Production

Sapporo intends to produce its Sapporo-branded beers for U.S. distribution in Stone’s two state-of-the-art breweries, in Escondido, California and Richmond, Virginia. Building on existing capabilities, and supported by planned capital investments, Sapporo intends to brew 360,000 barrels in the U.S. by the end of 2024. This will essentially double Stone Brewing’s current production and provide ample opportunities for growth for both brands.

“We approached Stone Brewing seeking a partner for our growth plans in the U.S, and we quickly recognized they were an ideal partner with bi-coastal brewing capacity, loyal fans, superb management, shared cultural values, and commitment to the highest quality standards,” said Kenny Sadai, Chairman, Sapporo U.S.A. “This acquisition puts the resources and legacy of the largest Asian beer brand in America together with one of the most innovative and recognized craft beer brands in the world. It’s a perfect fusion of east meets west that is an ideal marriage for Sapporo’s long-term growth strategy in the U.S.”

Stone Recipes Remain Unchanged

Under the agreement, Stone Brewing will continue to brew its celebrated craft beers at the two breweries, as well as operate its seven Tap Rooms and World Bistro & Gardens destinations with existing branding, management and workforce under the Sapporo umbrella. Best known for its award-winning beers like Stone IPA, Stone Delicious IPA and Stone Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager, Stone will continue to brew with the same recipes and passionate team as before.

“This is the right next chapter for Stone Brewing,” said Greg Koch, Co-Founder & Executive Chairman of Stone Brewing. “For 26 years, our amazing team has worked tirelessly to brew beers that have set trends and redefined expectations. To have the interest of a company like Sapporo in continuing the Stone story is a testament to the great beers we’ve created and will continue to create for our fans across the globe.”

“I am thrilled that we have the opportunity to join forces with Sapporo,” said Maria Stipp, CEO of Stone Brewing. “This unique partnership allows us to preserve the Stone legacy that our fans know and love and will add exponential opportunities for growth, from production to more investment in people, equipment, sales, and marketing.”

Stone is the second acquisition in the growing craft brew segment of Sapporo U.S.A.’s business. Alongside Anchor Brewing Co., which was acquired in 2017, the acquisition continues the legacy of great brands coming together under the Sapporo banner. Anchor Brewing operations will remain unchanged.

Stone Distributing Co., Stone Brewing’s distribution business, is not part of the sale, and will become an independent company under current ownership, maintaining its current leadership of day-to-day operations. Stone Distributing is a leading distributor in the nation’s largest craft market and will continue to service Southern California with a portfolio of 42 distinctive craft brands, including Stone Brewing. As a separate entity from Stone Brewing, it will operate as it does today and with increased investment in its brands, people and future.

For more information, please visit: Stone Brewing and Sapporo Beer.

About Sapporo U.S.A, Inc. Founded in 1876, Sapporo is Japan’s oldest beer brand still operating and the #1 selling Asian beer brand in the United States. Sapporo lagers have been enjoyed for almost half a century in America, with five varieties – SAPPORO PREMIUM, SAPPORO PREMIUM BLACK, SAPPORO RESERVE, SAPPORO PREMIUM LIGHT, and the new SAPPORO PURE. Sapporo U.S.A., Inc. (a subsidiary of Sapporo Brewing) was established in 1984 to oversee U.S. production, distribution, sales and marketing for the brand. Sapporo beers are made from only the finest natural ingredients. The combination of select barley and hops with an extreme attention to quality give Sapporo beers their crisp taste, refreshing flavor, and mild, refined bitterness.

About Stone Brewing

Founded by Greg Koch and Steve Wagner, the San Diego-based Stone Brewing is the 9th largest craft brewery in the United States. Stone operates breweries in Escondido, CA and Richmond, VA, along with seven taproom and bistro locations. Stone is an industry leader in environmental sustainability. The company’s long list of environmental efforts includes a LEED Silver Certification, world-class water reclamation, solar panels, creative uses of spent grain, and even live goats for ecological vegetation management. Stone has been called the “All-time Top Brewery on Planet Earth” by BeerAdvocate magazine twice. To find Stone beers, visit find.stonebrewing.com. For more information on Stone Brewing visit stonebrewing.com, Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.