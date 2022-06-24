“Moms Will Fight to Restore Our Access to Abortion Care”

Facebook

Everything Is Different in America Now, Thanks to Unconscionable SCOTUS Ruling Denying Women Health Care, Autonomy, and Personal Liberty.

Statement of Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, Executive Director and CEO of MomsRising, the online and on-the-ground organization of more than one million mothers and their families, on the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization:

“The unthinkable became reality in the United States today as our highest court stripped away our autonomy, our right to be free and equal members of society, and our ability to access the reproductive health care we need. Everything has changed for every woman and every family in this country. The U.S. Supreme Court gave lawmakers the right to deny us access to abortion care and to allow politicians to make our most personal decisions. To call this ruling deeply harmful and utterly wrong is a gross understatement.

“Most people who have abortions are moms, and moms want abortion care to be accessible to all who need it. Being able to choose if we have children, and if so, when and how many children to have, which includes access to abortion care, is a fundamental right. Without question, low-income women, women of color, young and immigrant women, rural women, people with disabilities and those who are LGBTQ will suffer the most because of this ruling. It will have devastating health and economic consequences and return us to the days when pregnant people suffer and die without the health care they need.

“Corrupted by cynical right-wing politicians, our highest court has ignored decades of established precedent and taken away a basic liberty. This ruling imperils not just our right to abortion care but also our access to birth control, marriage equality, LGBTQ+ rights, and more. It will exacerbate systemic racism, misogyny, and economic insecurity.