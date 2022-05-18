Salary Increase Approved for All District Employees for 2022-2023 School Year

Facebook

District Employees Will Receive A Salary increase between 4% and 6.6% for the 2022-2023 school year

Based on a unanimous vote by the Duncanville ISD Board of Trustees, all district employee work groups will receive a salary increase between 4% and 6.6% for the 2022-2023 school year.

During the regular school board meeting on Monday, May 16, the board approved a new compensation plan for the 2022-2023 school year. The highlights of the compensation plan include:

$57,000 Beginning Teacher Salary

Beginning Teacher Salary 6.6% Salary Increase of the Midpoint for All Teachers (Minimum $4000)

Salary Increase of the Midpoint for All Teachers (Minimum $4000) 4% Salary Increase of the Midpoint for All Other Staff

Salary Increase of the Midpoint for All Other Staff $2,000 Loyalty Stipend for 15+ years in Duncanville ISD

Loyalty Stipend for 15+ years in Duncanville ISD Additional Stipends and Signing Bonuses for Hard-to-Fill Positions (up to $12,000)

Market Adjustments for All Positions as Applicable

Decrease in Health Insurance Premiums

“Taking Care of the People”

The district’s new compensation plan addresses teachers who are new to the profession, returning teachers and veteran teachers, as well as all auxiliary, professional and paraprofessional staff.

Superintendent Dr. Marc Smith addressed the topic of teacher pay and retaining teachers in the most recent edition of his podcast – Super Intentional. Dr. Smith hosted a discussion with two principals about the importance of “taking care of the people” and recognizing the importance of relating to the needs and priorities of students and staff. Learn more at https://www.duncanvilleisd.org/superintentional.