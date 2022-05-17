OKLAHOMA! National Tour Opens May 31 at Winspear Opera House

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

The national touring company of Rodgers & Hammerstein’s OKLAHOMA! will open at the Winspear Opera House in Dallas Arts District May 31. As part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series, presented by Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America, the show runs through June 12.

Single tickets for OKLAHOMA! start at $40, and are on sale now at BroadwayDallas.org or by phone at 800-982-2787. Orders for groups of ten (10) or more may be placed by calling (214) 426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

Directed by Daniel Fish, this is OKLAHOMA! as you’ve never seen or heard it before. The show has been reimagined for the 21st century, and is the Tony Award® winner for Best Revival of a Musical. This acclaimed production tells a story of a community banding together against an outsider, and the frontier life that shaped America.

“This production shocked me and moved me,” raves Frank Rich of New York Magazine. “This is the OKLAHOMA! that was there all along.” The Daily Beast raves “Forget your traditional idea of Oklahoma! Daniel Fish’s daring, utterly absorbing re-interpretation is different—brilliantly so.”

OKLAHOMA! Music

The show features music by Richard Rodgers and a book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II. It’s based on the play “Green Grow the Lilacs” by Lynn Riggs, with original dances by Agnes de Mille.

The cast includes Sasha Hutchings (Oklahoma! Broadway) as Laurey Williams and Sean Grandillo (Deaf West’s Spring Awakening) as Curly McLain. They are joined by Christopher Bannow (Oklahoma! Broadway) as Jud Fry and Sis (Pose) as Ado Annie Carnes. Hennessy Winkler is Will Parker, Benj Mirman is Ali Hakim, Barbara Walsh is Aunt Eller, and Hannah Solow is Gertie Cummings. Patrick Clanton is featured as Mike and Ugo Chukwu as Cord Elam. Mitch Tebo (Andrew Carnes) and Gabrielle Hamilton (Lead Dancer) reprise their roles from the Broadway production. Gillian Hassert, Cameron Anika Hill, Hunter Hoffman, Scott Redmond, Gwynne Wood and Jordan Wynn join the cast as understudies.

Creative Team

The revival’s creative team includes John Heginbotham (New Choreography), Daniel Kluger (Orchestrations/Arrangements) Nathan Koci (Music Supervision) and Andy Collopy (Music Direction), with casting by Taylor Williams and Borna Barzin. Laura Jellinek (Scenic Design), Terese Wadden (Costume Design), Scott Zielinski (Lighting Design), Drew Levy (Sound Design), and Joshua Thorson (Projection Design) round out the creative team. The production stage management team includes Andrew Bacigalupo, Laura C. Nelson and Jordan Wynn.

This production of Oklahoma! was first presented at Bard SummerScape followed by an engagement at St. Ann’s Warehouse in Brooklyn where it had a sold out run in 2018. It was originally developed, produced, and premiered at the Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College (Jeanne Donovan Fisher, Chair; Leon Botstein, President; Gideon Lester, Artistic Director; Bob Bursey, Executive Director; Caleb Hammons, Senior Producer) in July 2015.

Broadway Dallas

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the nonprofit has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com and Group Sales Box Office. Led by 15-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers.