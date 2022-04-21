NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION- HUTCHINS

Facebook

NOTICE OF GENERAL ELECTION

(Aviso De Eleccion General)

To the Registered Voters of the City of Hutchins, Texas:

(A los votantes registrado de la Ciudad de Hutchins, Texas)

Notice is hereby given that the City of Hutchins will hold a General Election on May 7, 2022, for the purpose of electing a Mayor and two (2) councilmembers at large for a two (2) year term.

(El aviso se da por la presente que la ciudad de Hutchins tendrá una elección general el 7 dia de mayo de 2022 para elegir el alcade y dos (2) miembros del consejal, en grande por un plazo de dos (2) años.)

MAIN EARLY VOTING LOCATIONS INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING:

Los lugares principales de votación anticipada son los siguientes:

Dallas County Elections, George L. Allen Sr. Court Bldg., 600 Commerce Street, Dallas, Texas 75202.

https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/early-voting-information/

EARLY VOTING BY PERSONAL APPEARANCE IN THE CITY OF HUTCHINS:

VOTACION ANTICIPADA EN PERSONA EN LA CIUDAD DE HUTCHINS:

Hutchins City Hall – Council Chamber, 321 N. Main St., Hutchins, Texas 75141

El Ayuntamiento – Sala de consejo,

Monday, April 25, 2022 – Friday, April 29, 2022 8 am – 5 pm

lunes, 25 de abril 2022 viernes, 29 de abril 2022

Saturday, April 24, 2022 8 am – 5 pm

sabado, 24 de abril 2022

Sunday, May 1, 2022 12 pm – 6 pm

domingo, 1 de mayo 2022

Monday, May 2, 2022 – Tuesday, May 3, 2022 7 am – 7 pm

lunes, 2 de mayo 2022 martes, 3 de mayo 2022

ELECTION DAY POLLING PLACES:

HUTCHINS COMMUNITY CENTER

500 W. HICKMAN ST.

HUTCHINS, TX 75141

Dallas County Elections Departments will utilize countywide Vote Centers which will enable Hutchins registered voters to vote at any polling location within that registered voter’s county on Election Day, as designated by the Dallas County Elections Administrators, including the polling places within Hutchins listed below:

LUGARES DE VOTACIÓN PARA EL DÍA DE LA ELECCIÓN: El Departamento de elecciones del condado de utilizarán los centros de votación de todo el condado que permitirán a los votantes registrados de Hutchins votar en cualquier lugar de votación dentro de su condado el día de la elección, según lo designado por los administradores de elecciones el condado de Dallas lo que incluye, los lugares de votación dentro de Hutchins que se enumeran a continuación:

Additional Dallas County election day vote centers:

Centros adicionales de votación del día de las elecciones del condado de Dallas:

https://www.dallascountyvotes.org/election-dayinformation/

VOTING MAIL BALLOTS

Applications for Ballots by Mail (ABBMs) must be received no later than the close of business on APRIL 26, 2022

(Las solicitudes para boletas que se votarán adelantada por correo deberán recibirse no más tardar de las horas de negocio el 26 de Abril 2022.

Application for voting mail ballots by voters qualified to vote by mail shall be completed, signed, and submitted by mail/fax/email to the following:

Las solicitudes de boletas para votación por correo postal por parte de votantes que cumplan los debidos requisitos para votar por correo postal deben completarse, firmarse y enviarse por correo postal, fax o correo electrónico a:

EARLY VOTING CLERK

Michael J. Scarpello, Dallas County Elections Administrator

Dallas County Elections

1520 Round Table Drive, Dallas, Texas 75247

phone: (469) 627-8683

fax: (214) 819-6303

Email: evapplications@dallascounty.org

If an application for ballot by mail is faxed or emailed, the voter must submit the ORIGINAL signed application BY MAIL to the Early Voting Clerk of the county elections department as listed above, so that they may receive the original no later than the 4th business day after receiving the emailed or faxed application for ballot by mail.

Si se enviase por fax o correo electrónico una solicitud de boletas electorales para el envío por correo, el votante debe enviar la solicitud ORIGINAL firmada POR CORREO al oficial electoral de votación anticipada del Departamento de elecciones del condado tal como se menciona con anterioridad, para que puedan recibir el original, a más tardar, el 4.º día hábil después de haber recibido la solicitud de boletas por correo electrónico o fax.

Issued this 15th day of April 2022

Expedido el día15 de abril de 2022

Mario Vasquez, Mayor (Alcade)