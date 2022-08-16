ROISD retains B rating by the state; Two elementary schools earn ‘A’s

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

ROISD Overall Rating Is An 84

(RED OAK, TX) — Red Oak ISD retained a B rating from the Texas Education Agency for the 2021-22 school year. The District overall scored an 84 through combined performance in student achievement (87); school progress (86), and closing the gaps (78).

Campus ‘A’ ratings were achieved by Wooden Elementary (93) and Red Oak Elementary (92) with high scores in school growth and closing the gap. Overall, campuses received ten distinctions in various categories including three for achievement in science and four for comparative academic growth which means our improvement rate exceeds that of comparative schools.

“We’ve had our adjustments the past couple of years with COVID, hybrid learning, and returning to school last year. Now, we simply need to regroup and strive for the academic excellence we know our students can achieve,” said Superintendent Brenda Sanford.

“I’ve said all along, we will not use COVID as an excuse. We must do better at reaching every child, closing learning gaps, and achieving at the highest level. The TEA rating simply means we are meeting our students’ needs and future preparations, academically. We will continue to strive for that, but we will also continue to strive to teach the whole child to be the best person they can be,” Sanford added.

Scores are based on several factors and compared to state rates. For instance, STAAR scores factor in Masters, Meets, and Approaches student scores, while College, Career, Military Readiness includes Advanced Placement exams, Texas Success Initiative Assessments, college courses, dual credit, and industry certifications. Graduation Rate scores compare starting 9th graders to graduation rates over four, five, or even six years.

In addition to academics, districts are scored on financial integrity through the FIRST rating. Red Oak ISD scored 94 – Superior Rating – with high measures for debt ratio and expenditures.

Overall, schools earned two As, four Bs, and one C. Red Oak Elementary Elementary saw tremendous gains and jumped 15 points from a 77 to a 92 since the last rating; Shields moved up 10 points from a 78 to an 88 and Wooden moved up 10 points from an 83 to a 93.

Campus Ratings:

Red Oak Elementary A – 92

Wooden Elementary A – 93

Eastridge Elementary B – 86

Shields Elementary B – 88

Schupmann Elementary B – 86

Red Oak Middle School C – 74

Red Oak High School B – 83

In addition, campuses earned ten distinctions this year. Distinctions are earned based on scoring in the top quartile of a state-assigned comparison group. Comparable schools are selected from across the state and usually do not include neighboring schools or even schools within the district.

Red Oak Elementary 2 – Comparative Academic Growth, Comparative Closing the Gaps

Wooden Elementary 3 – Science, Comparative Academic Growth, Postsecondary Readiness

Eastridge Elementary 2 – Science, Postsecondary Readiness

Shields Elementary 1 – Comparative Academic Growth

Red Oak High School 2 – Science, Comparative Academic Growth

“We know we took a step back during these pandemic times, but I am very proud of our students, staff, district, and community for choosing Red Oak ISD and having faith that we have the right people on board to go forward from here,” stated Superintendent Sanford. “We will take the data, determine the greatest areas of need, and develop a plan to meet those needs. We are also calling on our parents and community to return to school – partner with us as mentors, room parents, and volunteers! We want everyone to join us at Hawk Nation to make our district the best it can be!”

The TEA provides annual academic accountability ratings to its public school districts, charters, and private schools. For more information, visit https://txschools.gov/

*All scores are based on a 0-100 scale.