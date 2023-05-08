ROISD Passes Bond For Second Middle School, Runoff For Place 5

Facebook

After months of contentious discussions on social media between the It’s Okay to Vote No group and the Yes for ROISD Bond group along with community members on both sides, voters ultimately decided the time had come to approve a second middle school.

A Letter from ROISD Superintendent Brenda Sanford

Hawk Families,

Congratulations Hawk Nation – YOU DID IT!

The bond for a second middle school was approved in the May 6, 2023, election with 60% of the voters in favor. In addition, both John Anderson (Place 3) and Johnny Knight (Place 4) won their elections for the school board.

The third spot (Place 5), will have a run-off election between Sean Kelly and Penny Story on June 10, 2023.

We can’t thank our staff, students, parents, and community enough for your vote of confidence and for choosing Red Oak ISD. We are excited about the future of the District and adding space for our middle school students. The new facility is projected to open in the fall of 2025.

We also look forward to reuniting the community and keeping your trust by continuing to be transparent about the construction process and progress of the second middle school.

Red Oak ISD will rise up and be the District you deserve. We look forward to working hand-in-hand with all our community to provide top educational opportunities and excellent facilities for our students, including the best educators in the state.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you again for choosing ROISD!

Enjoy the rest of your weekend.

Brenda Sanford

ROISD Superintendent

Red Oak ISD School Board candidate Sean Kelly posted on Facebook, “Excited that our staff and students will have the middle school 🏫 they greatly deserve. Please know your community supports you! Thank you, voters!

🎉 Congratulations to John Anderson and Johnny Knight for winning their incumbant seat on the board.

Class act by Mrs. Newson and Mrs. Landrum staying positive and focused on our kids, staff, and supporting our district and the bond.

🗳 Place 5 will be a run off between myself and Penny Story on June 10. 🗓 I appreciate and am humbled by the support received thus far. Let’s continue and keep the momentum going to cross the finish line in June. Early voting and run-off election will be here before you know it.”

John Anderson shared on Facebook, “Sorry for the delay but it was a crazy (Great) day/night yesterday followed by crazy morning at church. Thank You to all that supported my bid for another term but more importantly supported the bond. We were at a fork in the road on where ROISD was headed and IMO, the correct course was chosen. Lots of work to be done and we need ALL (Yes and No) voters to lock-in and help provide direction. Total team effort this election cycle.”

And Johnny Knight wrote, ” appreciate the votes in the school board election. I’m honored to continue to serve ROISD. We need you to vote again in the runoff election between Sean Kelly and Penny Story. Let’s get Red Oak moving in the right direction.”