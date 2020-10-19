ROISD Offers Free Meals For Students

Free Breakfast & Lunch Start Nov. 2, 2020

RED OAK, TX) — Starting Monday, November 2, all ROISD students and children up to age 18 (as well as adults with special needs up to age 21) will be able to receive FREE breakfast and lunch meals every school day.

The free meals are being made possible due to waivers placed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) that will extend the free summer meals program to ensure all children have access to nutritious food. The free meals service is expected to be available through the end of the school year.

In-person learners at all Red Oak ISD campuses will access their meals as usual during their designated meal periods at no cost. Monthly menus are posted online at www.redoakisd.org. Second meals, additional entrees, sides, and snacks will be available for in-person learners to purchase.

Red Oak ISD at-home/virtual learners and other eligible individuals will be able to receive the FREE meals curbside on Mondays and Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the following sites:

Donald T. Shields Elementary, 223 W. Ovilla Rd., Glenn Heights

Red Oak Middle School, 154 Louise Ritter Blvd., Red Oak

Families can visit any of the above-participating sites. The free packaged meals will be distributed in a drive-thru fashion. No one will need to exit personal vehicles; and if the child is not present, a form of ID or proof of enrollment will need to be presented on-site. On Mondays, students will receive breakfast and lunch for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. On Thursdays, they will receive breakfast and lunch for Thursday and Friday. Walkers and bike riders are also welcome to grab a meal to go.

Menu options – https://www.redoakisd.org/Page/1991

NOTE: Students with a current negative account balance will still need to pay off their negative debt. Parents/guardians can make payments throughout the year until the balance is paid in full. In-person learners with negative balances may not purchase ala carte snack items until the negative balance is paid.

