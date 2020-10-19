CVS Hiring 15,000 Employees To Help With Flu, COVID-19 Response

CVS Is Now Hiring

CVS Health is recruiting qualified candidates to fill 15,000 jobs. These new and existing positions will help the company continue to respond to the needs of communities across the country during the fall and winter months when the incidences of COVID-19 and the flu are expected to increase.

Many of the positions are temporary with the possibility of becoming permanent.

Over 10,000 of these new roles are for full- and part-time licensed pharmacy technicians at CVS Pharmacy locations nationwide. The company also is recruiting for pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, member benefit case professionals and distribution center employees.

Hundreds of these new jobs are available across Texas, including the greater Dallas/Fort Worth area. Qualified candidates can go to cvs.jobs to apply.

Pharmacy Technician Day October 20

The company is also marking Pharmacy Technician Day on October 20th by advocating for an expanded scope of practice that would allow trained pharmacy technicians to administer COVID-19 vaccinations under the supervision of an immunization-certified pharmacist. As an integral part of the health care system, pharmacy technicians can help fill the urgent need to safely and quickly scale distribution of a vaccine and extend the capacity of the health care workforce to address the pandemic.

“Additional team members typically are needed every flu season,” said Lisa Bisaccia, Chief Human Resources Officer, CVS Health. “However, we’re estimating a much greater need for trained pharmacy technicians this year given the continued presence of COVID-19 in our communities. These jobs offer a rewarding career opportunity, with flexible hours, advancement potential and a supportive environment while helping people on their path to better health.”

Working under the direct supervision of a licensed pharmacist, CVS Health pharmacy technicians continue to serve as a trusted resource for patients by processing prescriptions, dispensing medications, providing information to customers or health professionals and performing administrative tasks. They also are vital to administering COVID-19 tests at more than 4,000 drive-thru testing sites at select CVS Pharmacy locations across the country. In this role, they are critical in helping to curb the spread of the virus and expand access to care, particularly in underserved communities.

Additional on-site roles that are part of the company’s recruiting effort include pharmacists, nurses, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, member benefit case professionals, and distribution center employees.

Work From Home Jobs

Finally, to support the CVS Caremark and CVS Specialty pharmacy businesses, the company is recruiting for several thousand work-from-home customer service representative positions across the country. This means hundreds of openings in several markets, including: Indianapolis, IN; Kansas City, MO; Knoxville, TN; Mt. Prospect, IL; Orlando, FL; Pittsburgh, PA; and San Antonio, TX. These full-time opportunities start at 30 hours per week. Opportunities offer a flexible schedule for people seeking to quickly get back to work. Candidates for these opportunities can easily apply online and take an online virtual job tryout.

“By leveraging CVS Health’s innovation and technology, we can help get more Americans back to work from the convenience of their own homes, where they can contribute to the company’s ongoing efforts to help solve the country’s health care challenges,” said Jeffrey Lackey, Vice President of Talent Acquisition, CVS Health.

The additional 15,000 positions are incremental to the accelerated recruiting effort that was announced in March. CVS intends to hire 50,000 new colleagues in support of the company’s response to the pandemic.

Opportunities for full-time colleagues include competitive pay, paid training and a generous benefits package. Job seekers can go to cvs.jobs to apply.

Information on steps CVS Health has taken to address the COVID-19 pandemic, including support for health care providers and clinicians facing financial and administrative strain, can be found in the company’s COVID-19 Response Report.

