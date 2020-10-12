Rising Hope IPA Benefits National Pediatric Cancer Foundation

Raise A Glass & Make A Difference

Deep Ellum has teamed up with craft breweries around the country to help fight pediatric cancer – just by drinking a pint of a special, limited-edition “Rising Hope” signature IPA. This beer is an IPA fermented on Blood Orange and Raspberry then finished with Bulgarian Rose with a 6.5% ABV. The unique beer is available in draft or cans.

Brew masters from Tampa-based Cigar City Brewing and Brew Bus Brewing developed the special recipe for Rising Hope brew. All participating breweries across the country, like Deep Ellum Brewing in Dallas, will utilize 100% donated ingredients for the malt and hops.

The program gives back to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation (NPCF) with Brewing Funds the Cure, designed to raise serious awareness and critical funds for life-saving pediatric cancer research and treatments. Participating breweries like Deep Ellum donate 100% of the profits from “Rising Hope” to NPCF.

Cancer is the #1 cause of death by disease among children

43 children in the U.S are diagnosed with cancer each day, and yet only four percent of the billions spent on cancer research goes toward childhood cancer treatment.

More than 95% of those who survive childhood cancer will have a significant health-related issue by the time they are 45 as a result of being treated with drugs designed for adults.

Participating breweries and NPCF partners are looking to change that – so beer lovers are invited to give back by sipping on a cold one for a cause this month.

Brewing Funds the Cure is a nationwide program bringing together the brewing industries to raise funds and awareness for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. Follow @brewingfundsthecure on Instagram and tag #brewingfundsthecure to get involved and help promote the initiative. Individuals can also donate to the cause through website or text – BREW to 50155.

