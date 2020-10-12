Planning is Essential to Recovery for Duncanville

The City of Duncanville Celebrates National Community Planning Month Throughout the Month of October

DUNCANVILLE, TEXAS, October 2020 – Established in 2006, National Community Planning Month is celebrated each October to highlight the role of planners and the importance of good planning in our communities. This time is our chance to raise the visibility of planning, the planning profession, and place emphasis on the essential impact for our communities to prosper and maintain balance and cohesiveness.

Planning can be summed up as comprehensive, community-focused and enhancing choices. While many people may not realize it, planning has a significant impact on their day-to-day life. From where they live, to how they commute, to the type of home they live in, planning plays a vital role in a person’s day. Planners have the unique expertise to comprehensively address the impacts of today’s actions on tomorrow’s communities. Planners do not just focus on where to locate (or site) a building, but also consider how that decision impacts the safety of the community, the existing character of the community, how it impacts the environmental resiliency, and if the decision encourages social and economic diversity.

Each year, a theme is identified to help a community highlight an aspect or outcome of planning. The theme for 2020 is “Planning is Essential to Recovery”. The theme highlights how planning and planners can lead communities to equitable, resilient and long-lasting recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal is to share how planners are leading their communities forward.

To celebrate National Community Planning Month, the City of Duncanville Planning Division will relaunch the Planning Division webpage, conduct two joint meetings with the Duncanville City Council, promote public participation in the 2020 Walkability Audit, and represent the city at the TX APA Conference, SEATA Meeting, and the Duncanville Fire Truck Pull. Events for the public include the Chalk the Walk “A Community Mosaic” outside the Public Library and Pastries and Coffee with the Planning Division and Planning Board at the Senior Center where entrepreneurs can learn more about “Starting a Business in Duncanville.”

To learn more about APA National Community Planning Month, visit www.planning.org/ncpm.

