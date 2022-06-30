Natalia Class New Producer for Texas Style Wrestling

Facebook

Natalia Class is the new Executive Producer for Texas Style Wrestling at their “Plan of Attack” show July 9 at Southern Junction Texas. Tickets are available at TexasStyleWrestling.com and start at $10 for General Admission.

“I am extremely grateful for the opportunity of being part of the TSW+ family. I have high expectations and hopes about this project because everyone in this company is fully devoted to this, the locker room ambiance is amazing, and the entire goal of our production is to be the best we can be and that’s the way to do good business.”, says Natalia Class, Executive Producer, Texas Style Wrestling.

Class, better known as Salina de la Renta in wrestling circles, is a Puerto Rican professional wrestler who became the first-ever Latina to serve as executive producer for a professional wrestling show on American national television, for MLW Fusion. While working on MLW Fusion, she also became the first Spanish female announcer to call weekly pro wrestling in that market.

Texas Style Wrestling

Patrons will witness her creativity firsthand through her storytelling skills with broadcasts and events. As Executive Producer, Class will inspire many talented, young creatives to seek management positions in this industry.

“Due to her wrestling experience, passion for writing and most importantly her formal media training, we knew Class would be perfect for the position of Executive Producer. She is a soon to be graduate of Full Sail University’s entertainment business program and has the experience, confidence, and vision to help TSW+ become the content producer we envisioned from our inception.”, says Randy Cline, President, Texas Style Wrestling, LLC.

“Plan of Attack”

Part of Texas Style Wrestling live tapings to be uploaded at a future date to TexasStyleWrestling.com, TSWPLUS.com and the Texas Style Wrestling app, the digital platform owned by Texas Style Wrestling, LLC. New episodes will be streamed weekly.

Texas Style Wrestling is a ONE-OF-A-KIND LIVE sports experience for sports fans that is fun for the entire family. Fans will experience live, hard hitting, family friendly, classic “Good vs Evil” no nonsense sports entertainment. Wrestling at its best. Experience Texas Style Wrestling’s best, featuring stars from the TSW+ Network: Salina de la Renta, Rodney Mac, 2X WWE Women’s Champion Jazz, WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long, 90 Day Fiancée’s Paola Mayfield, Dogg Pound’s Sodapop “Superfly” Hendrix, NXT’s BIG KON, NWA’s Colby Corino, Jazmin Allure, NXT’s Ivan Warsaw, La Rosa Negra, The OMGS, Rachael Ellering, Frank Stone, Natalia Markova, Damian Wayne, DPCW Tag Team Champions The Russell Twins, and many others Battle It Out, Match After Match.

TSW will host Dogg Pound Dojo Pro Wrestling Training Camp on July 9 from 11 a.m.–1 p.m. at Southern Junction. The camp is for ages 16 and above. Attendees will learn ring generalship and positioning, match psychology, how to pace yourself, storytelling and more from professional wrestlers. Admission is $40 and includes a general admission ticket to the live taping event at 7 p.m.

How to Watch Texas Style Wrestling

“Plan of Attack” Live Show: Southern Junction Texas, 101 N. Rogers Rd., Irving, Texas VIP and Meet and Greet – 6 p.m. Bell Time – 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets start at $10, children under 12 are free with a paid adult. Limit 3 per paid adult. Reserved seating starts at $20. Texas Style Wrestling provides a ONE-OF-A-KIND LIVE experience for sports fans. To experience this is to understand up close and in your face entertainment, literally placing THE FAN in the center of the action. There are Limited VIP tickets and front row ringside positions available, all within 8’ of the ring action. Tickets are available on TexasStyleWrestling.com or through the TSWPLUS app.

PPV and Free Content on TexasStyleWrestling.com, TSW App: Episodes are available on TexasStyleWrestling.com or through the TSW app and include weekly free and PPV content, special insider commentary, producer’s video, Meet and Greet with wrestlers, ticket promotions, giveaways, interactive games, videos of your favorite wrestling personalities and more.

Streaming Schedule: Episodes uploaded Weekly. To download the TSW app, go to Texas Style Wrestling at the Apple Store or Google Play for Android devices. For more information on Texas Style Wrestling or to subscribe to pay per view content, please visit TexasStyleWrestling.com or TSWPLUS.com