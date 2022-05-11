TSW+ Network Presents May Day 14

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

TSW+ Network will present “MayDay 14” on May 14 at The TSW+ Network Studios. Tickets are available at TexasStyleWrestling.com and start at $10 for General Admission.

“MayDay 14” is part of a series of Texas Style Wrestling live tapings to be uploaded at a future date to TexasStyleWrestling.com and TSWPLUS.com. They will also be available on the Texas Style Wrestling app, the digital platform owned by Texas Style Wrestling, LLC. New episodes will be streamed weekly.

Texas Style Wrestling

A one of a kind, live sports experience for sports fans that is fun for the entire family. Texas Style Wrestling fans experience live, hard hitting, family friendly, “Good vs Evil,” no-nonsense sports entertainment.

“The action in TSW is unlike anything I’ve seen in 20+ years of broadcasting professional wrestling. You are seeing cagey veterans like Rodney Mack on the same card as athletic young talent like tag champs, The OMG’s. TSW management continues to bring in the best of the best and TSW is the kind of pro wrestling I grew up with in Dallas,” said Bob Mauldin, 31 West Productions.

TSW+ Network Stars

Metroplex area fans will experience Texas Style Wrestling’s best stars from The TSW+ Network. Salina de la Renta, Mil Muertes, Rodney Mac, Jazz, Paola Blaze, Sodapop “Superfly” Hendrix, The OMGS, and Renee Michelle are featured. The Russell Twins, Keira Hogan, Frank Stone, Bam Bam Malone, Hoss Holding Midnight Special, Alex Arsenal, Barrett Brown, Los MSFTS, and others will be In Your Face Match After Match in an intimate studio environment.

Fans will also be the first to hear a special announcement from professional wrestler Salina de la Renta on MayDay 14 that will change the history of Texas Style Wrestling.

General admission tickets start at $10, children under 12 are free with a paid adult. Limit 3 per paid adult. Reserved seating starts at $20. Tickets are available on TexasStyleWrestling.com or through the TSWPLUS app. TSW+ Broadcast Studios, 4700 Westgrove Drive in Addison. VIP and Meet and Greet at 6 p.m.; Bell Time: 7:30 p.m.

Texas Style Wrestling provides a unique live experience for sports fans. To experience this is to understand up close and in your face entertainment, literally placing THE FAN in the center of the action. There are Limited VIP tickets and front row ringside positions available, all within 8’ of the ring action. Tickets are available on TexasStyleWrestling.com or through the TSWPLUS app.