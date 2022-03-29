Grab Your Basket: DFW Area Easter Egg Hunts

Facebook

Hoppity Hop, Hippity Hop the Easter Bunny is headed to town. Grab your Easter basket, your camera and make plans to take the kiddos to one of these local Easter egg hunts.

Cedar Hill Easter Weekend Egg Hunt April 16 11am-1pm

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Valley Ridge Park

2850 Park Ridge Dr.

Free Event

Kids 10 & under-

4 and Under

11:15a.m. on Fields 1 & 2

5-7 Years Old

11:40a.m. on Field 3

8-10 Years Old

12:00p.m. on Field 4

Don’t miss the Easter Weekend Egg Hunt, a FREE event put on by Hill City in partnership with Cedar Hill Parks and Recreation. 35,000 EGGS will be dropped from a helicopter for children ages 10 and under! Enjoy food trucks, bounce houses and other family friendly activities.

April 9: DeSoto Easter Egg Hunt at Zeiger Park 10am-Noon

Free-Kids 9 and under

Register for free: https://bit.ly/3LfyDNE (First 100 to sign up get free bunny ears)

The Easter Bunny is on the way! Bring your Easter baskets and join us for the Easter Eggstravaganza for children ages 9 and under. There will be hundreds of Easter eggs up for grabs, so hop on over to the fields at Zeiger Park.

April 9: Duncanville Easter Egg Hunt 11am-2pm

Saturday, April 9, from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm at Armstrong Park Duncanville annual Easter Egg Hunt!

Over 7,000 eggs (while supplies last) filled with tasty treats and goodies, fun games for the kids to enjoy, bounce houses, music, and of course, the Easter Bunny

The event will be held on the South side of Armstrong Park running East to West. There will be 2 age groups at different locations at the park to make it safe and fair for all age groups. The first age group will be ages 5 and under and the second age group will be ages 6 and 12. Children will have an opportunity to take pictures with the Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs, there will be games to play, music, and candy.

For more information. Call the Recreation Center at 972-780-5070

April 16 10am – Noon Grand Prairie Easter Eggstravaganza

Children ages 10 and younger are invited to the annual Easter Eggstravaganza to hunt for thousands of eggs and prizes Saturday, April 16 at Mike Lewis Park, 2410 N. Carrier Parkway in Grand Prairie, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Kids will be divided into age groups (0-2 years old, 3-5 year olds, 6-7 year olds, and 8-10 year olds) and will participate in different hunts. Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, arts and crafts, face painting and other entertainment will be featured. Event admission is free.

Midlothian Community Egg Hunt April 9, 10am

Free Kids 10 & Under

Midlothian Annual Community Egg Hunt for children age 10 and younger on Saturday, April 9, at 10 a.m. at the Sports Complex softball fields, 1000 S. 14th Street.

This is a fun scramble for toy-filled eggs and prizes. Children will be separated by age group. No reservations are needed for this free event, but families are encouraged to arrive early to allow time to park and find the field for the proper age group. Bring baskets to collect eggs. Photo opportunities with Mr. and Mrs. Bunny will be available after the hunt. In the event of rain, the event will be held Friday, April 15.