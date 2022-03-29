Grab Your Basket: DFW Area Easter Egg Hunts

Hoppity Hop, Hippity Hop the Easter Bunny is headed to town. Grab your Easter basket, your camera and make plans to take the kiddos to one of these local Easter egg hunts.
Cedar Hill Easter Weekend Egg Hunt April 16 11am-1pm
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Valley Ridge Park
2850 Park Ridge Dr.
Free Event
Kids 10 & under-
4 and Under
11:15a.m. on Fields 1 & 2
5-7 Years Old
11:40a.m. on Field 3
8-10 Years Old
12:00p.m. on Field 4
Don’t miss the Easter Weekend Egg Hunt, a FREE event put on by Hill City in partnership with Cedar Hill Parks and Recreation. 35,000 EGGS will be dropped from a helicopter for children ages 10 and under! Enjoy food trucks, bounce houses and other family friendly activities.
April 9: DeSoto Easter Egg Hunt at Zeiger Park 10am-Noon
Register for free: https://bit.ly/3LfyDNE (First 100 to sign up get free bunny ears)
April 9: Duncanville Easter Egg Hunt 11am-2pm
Saturday, April 9, from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm at Armstrong Park Duncanville annual Easter Egg Hunt!
Over 7,000 eggs (while supplies last) filled with tasty treats and goodies, fun games for the kids to enjoy, bounce houses, music, and of course, the Easter Bunny
The event will be held on the South side of Armstrong Park running East to West. There will be 2 age groups at different locations at the park to make it safe and fair for all age groups. The first age group will be ages 5 and under and the second age group will be ages 6 and 12. Children will have an opportunity to take pictures with the Easter Bunny, hunt for eggs, there will be games to play, music, and candy.
For more information. Call the Recreation Center at 972-780-5070
April 16 10am – Noon Grand Prairie Easter Eggstravaganza
Children ages 10 and younger are invited to the annual Easter Eggstravaganza to hunt for thousands of eggs and prizes Saturday, April 16 at Mike Lewis Park, 2410 N. Carrier Parkway in Grand Prairie, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Kids will be divided into age groups (0-2 years old, 3-5 year olds, 6-7 year olds, and 8-10 year olds) and will participate in different hunts. Photo opportunities with the Easter Bunny, arts and crafts, face painting and other entertainment will be featured. Event admission is free.
Midlothian Community Egg Hunt April 9, 10am
Free Kids 10 & Under