Warming Shelter Locations In DFW Area

Temperatures in the DFW and surrounding areas are supposed to go as low as 0 tonight. Meteorologists say this could be the coldest night in the Dallas-Ft. Worth area in 30 years or more. If you could have power and can stay inside in your warm house, then you’re in a better spot than over 4,322,796 customers without power in Texas.

However if you are without power and looking for a safe place to warm up, here are the warming shelters in the area. Remember to drive slowly and use caution and roads are slippery and will ice overnight.

Cedar Hill Warming Shelter

Zula B. Wylie Public Library in Cedar Hill, Texas at 225 Cedar Street opened at 5 p.m. as a temporary warming station for residents who need to get out of the elements and get warm. They plan to provide the warming station through Wednesday, February 17, 8:00 a.m. (subject to change based on needs)

DeSoto Faith Bible Church

In case you are without electricity and heat and are in need of some place to warm up, the City of DeSoto has opened a shelter in Faith Bible’s gym. There are cots, electricity, heat, security – and you are welcome here! 1437 W Pleasant Run Rd, DeSoto, TX 75115

Grand Prairie Warming Shelter

Grand Prairie residents without power are invited to the Ruthe Jackson Center, 3113 S. Carrier Parkway, to warm up. The facility will open at 7 p.m. and remain open 24/7 until weather improves. Masks and social distancing inside the facility will be required. If the facility reaches capacity, visits will be limited to two hours.

Transportation will not be provided, please drive with caution

Since we are limited in space, pets will not be allowed in the facility

No sleeping bags or cots

Coffee will be provided, residents may bring their own snack

Fort Worth Overnight Shelter

The city of Fort Worth is opening up an overnight shelter for residents who are without power.

Anyone needing the shelter will need to self-transport to the Fort Worth Convention Center and enter through the Houston Street entrance. The location is 1201 Houston St, Fort Worth, TX 76102.

COVID -19 screening will take place before entering the building and COVID -19 protocols will be in place.

Cots will be provided. People should bring their own blankets.

Food will not be provided.

Restrooms will be available, but there will not be facilities for showers.

At the present time we don’t have any way to allow animals into the shelter.

Parking is the responsibility of each individual. Garages are available on Commerce and Houston Streets.

The city currently plans on operating the overnight shelter the following hours:

Monday/Tuesday 2/15-2/16 from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Tuesday/Wednesday 2/16-2/17 from 7 p.m.- 7 a.m.

Wednesday/Thursday 2/17-2/18 from 7 p.m.- 7 a.m.

Thursday 2/18 7am CLOSE

Fort Worth Warming Stations

Warming stations will operate from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday.

Worth Heights Community Center

3551 New York Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110

817-392-8722

Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots

Handley Meadowbrook Community Center

6201 Beaty St, Fort Worth, TX 76112

817-392-2830

Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots

Diamond Hill Community Center

1701 NE 36th St, Fort Worth, TX 76106

817-392-5485

Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots

Mansfield Warming Shelter

WARMING CENTER – The Chris W. Burkett Service Center located at 620 S. Wisteria St. has been opened as a warming center as a temporary location to warm up, get out of the elements, or recharge a device. For information, call 817-728-3609.

Mansfield Activities Center ,106 S. Wisteria St,

We encourage you to bring snacks, chargers and anything else you need to make yourself comfortable. For your safety: masks and social distance are required. Transportation will not be provided. Please drive with caution. We’re sorry but since space is limited, pets will not be allowed in the facility.

Midlothian Warming Shelter

ATTENTION! For emergency purposes, the City of Midlothian is opening a warming shelter at the Midlothian Conference Center, 1 Community Circle, tonight at 6:30 p.m. This facility is susceptible to a loss of power. This is a warming center only with no amenities. Bring your blankets and snacks. Pets are NOT allowed. Please observe COVID-19 precautions, wear a mask and observe social distancing.

Ovilla Warming Station

Due to the inclement weather, along with the current power outage, it is unknown when power will be restored. Grace Church of Ovilla located at 519 South Westmoreland Road has opened a warming shelter for citizens in need. They do have cots available they just ask for you to bring your own sheets if possible. COVID precautions will be used and you will be required to have a mask, do a temperature check at the door, and practice social distancing while there. If you need assistance getting to the church or if you have questions regarding the warming shelter, please call 972-617-7262, and dial extension 140, thank you.

Red Oak Warming Station

We understand that a large portion of our community has now been without electricity for an extended period of time. In response, the City of Red Oak has established a 48-hour Warming Shelter in the old ROISD Junior High Gymnasium at 200 Live Oak St.

Residents who have been without power for an hour or more are invited to use this facility to warm up and get relief from the decreasing temperatures. The gym can be accessed from the front doors on the far left of the building entrance.

Roads are covered with snow and ice. If this is your only option, please drive slowly and safely, and prepare your vehicle with jumper cables, car phone charger, bottled water and blankets.

Warming Shelter Guidelines:

COVID-19 protocols must be followed. Individuals need to stay with family units, abide by social distancing requirements and wear masks.

Pets are ONLY permitted if in kennels, crates or carriers. Simply being on a leash is not acceptable.

Residents are encouraged to bring snacks and water.

Residents may bring pillows, blankets and padded mats in order to get sleep during extended outages.

There is limited access to power outlets to charge phones or other devices.

