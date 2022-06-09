Rebecca White Joins Texas Trust as Vice President of HR

Facebook

Texas Trust Credit Union Names Rebecca White Vice President of Human Resources

ARLINGTON, Texas – Strengthening and expanding the Texas Trust workforce is the mission of the credit union’s new Vice President of Human Resources, Rebecca White.

White is a 20-year HR veteran, with experience working for international multi-site corporations where she managed recruiting, training and development, staffing, payroll, benefits, compensation, labor, affirmative action, diversity, and other human capital governance issues for varying regulatory bodies and different cultures.

“Rebecca’s experience working with people of different cultures will help us create a work environment that will appeal to a more diverse group of people,” said Leann Santiago, Senior Vice President of Talent. “We want our staff to better reflect our membership and the ethnic diversity of the markets we serve.”

White has an undergraduate degree and a master’s degree in management from the University of Phoenix. She also received a graduate level HR management certificate. She obtained both degrees while working full-time and raising a family.

Outside of her professional role, White is an avid runner. She has competed in 17 half-marathons so far. Her goal is to run at least one half-marathon in every state.

About Texas Trust Credit Union

Texas Trust Credit Union has been helping build brighter financial futures since its modest beginning in 1936. Today, the full-service credit union serves more than 133,000 members. With assets of more than $1.8 billion, Texas Trust is the 6th largest credit union in North Texas and the 17th largest in Texas. With a focus on the community, Texas Trust is creating a legacy of giving through generous financial donations that support local school programs and activities, non-profit organizations, and student scholarships; and by providing volunteer resources through its Community Unity team, which supports scores of charitable events each year. For more information, visit TexasTrustCU.org or follow us on Facebook.