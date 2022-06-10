National Nonprofit Petco Love Invests in Tri-City Animal Shelter & Adoption Center

Facebook

$75,000 grant will be celebrated at local Petco event on June 30th, To Save and Improve the Lives of Pets in Cedar Hill, DeSoto, and Duncanville

Cedar Hill, TX (June 15, 2022) – Tri-City Animal Shelter and Adoption Center is set to receive a $75,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love during a special celebration at Cedar Hill Petco at 433 FM 1382 Building H in Cedar Hill, Texas on June 30th at 11:00 AM in support of their lifesaving work for animals in Cedar Hill, DeSoto, and Duncanville.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with 6.5 million pets adopted and counting.

Local Investments Empower Animal Lovers

“Our investment in Tri-City Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is part of more than $15M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessary euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We recently celebrated the one-year launch anniversary of Petco Love Lost, a national lost and found database that uses pet facial recognition technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“The exceptional investment from our Petco Love partner will help provide crucial funding to help support and promote our ever-growing sterilization program for animals within our care and communities. Not only does this help save a life, but it can assist with future dilemmas of unplanned litters – which often result in shelter overpopulation.,” said Tammy Miller, Shelter Manager of Tri-City Animal Shelter & Adoption Center.

Tri-City Animal Shelter & Adoption Center is a nonprofit organization that provides exemplary care for impounded and unwanted animals through redemption, adoption, and public education serving Cedar Hill, DeSoto, and Duncanville. Since 1996, Tri-City Animal Shelter & Adoption Center has been a shining example of three cities coming together for one common goal – working as a team to make a positive difference in the lives of people and animals. It is the great support of our local communities, shelter partnerships, and organizations that help us achieve our lifesaving efforts for animals in need.

For more information about Tri-City Animal Shelter & Adoption Center, visit luvpets.org. Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.

About Tri-City Animal Shelter & Adoption Center

The Tri-City Animal Shelter is an outstanding example of the cooperation between the cities of DeSoto, Duncanville, and Cedar Hill. The facility is located in Cedar Hill, Texas near the city limits of DeSoto and Duncanville. Each city maintains its own animal control staff but contributes equally to the operation costs of the shelter. The shelter receives stray, lost and unwanted animals from the citizens and animal control officers of Cedar Hill, DeSoto, and Duncanville.

About Petco Love

Petco Love is a life-changing nonprofit organization that makes communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since our founding in 1999 as the Petco Foundation, we’ve empowered animal welfare organizations by investing $330 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. We’ve helped find loving homes for more than 6.5 million pets in partnership with Petco and organizations nationwide.

Our love for pets drives us to lead with innovation, creating tools animal lovers need to reunite lost pets, and lead with passion, inspiring and mobilizing communities and our more than 4,000 animal welfare partners to drive lifesaving change alongside us. Join us. Visit petcolove.org or follow on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and LinkedIn to be part of the lifesaving work we lead every day.