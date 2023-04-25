Q&A Mike Rodgers Midlothian City Council Candidate Place 2

Facebook

1)What are some of the things you would like to accomplish if elected?

Focus on roadway TXDOT infrastructure expansion, including the widening and improvement of our main TXDOT travel corridors that include 1387, 663, 875, and service roads on HWY 287. I’m blessed to be a part of the new roadway infrastructure committee , CARS (Citizens Advocating for Roadway Safety), which is currently focusing on the expedited improvement of HWY 287 service roads, and will then be focusing on 663, 1387, and 875.

Focus on “Lower Residential Property Taxes” by promoting an expansive approach of small manufacturing and supply side businesses within our Heavy Industrial portion of our Southern City limits around the steel plant and cement plant areas. These forms of small business do not require or need Tax Abatements, offer a more diverse tax revenue, offer a quicker return on tax revenue, and offer a balanced job base for our city residents. I also plan to continue to promote and attract Tech and Professional job markets. All of these added revenue bases will provide additional revenue base for the city that will fill revenue gaps allowing our city to provide property tax deductions within a city Homestead Exemption.

Focus on continuing to develop Midlothian within a Rural Town Lifestyle environment. I have a voting record for 21 years while serving the City of Midlothian that speaks to building a town that you can call Home. When I moved to Mildothian over 40 years ago as a young boy our population was 3100. Midlothian has grown and will continue to grow, it is our responsibility to grow outward not upward. It’s our responsibility to build a city that folks will remember when they drive through, and not build out into a city that has no personality and becomes a bedroom community.

2)What made you want to run for this office?

Running for Midlothian City Council Place 2 is not a new experience for me. I have served the city of Midlothian for 21 years within various city boards and 3 previous terms on City Council. I’m currently running for City Council because I’m very concerned about the immense pressure our city will be under over the coming 3-5 years. Very pivotal decisions will be made which will either continue our town feel and appeal, or we will be misguided into a higher density and higher taxed city. I have always focused on building a city that feels like home.

3)What are some of the most important qualities that a city council member should have?

City Council members must be inclusive and willing to accommodate others. Quality leadership requires the ability to be open to the ideas of fellow council members and most important the concerns and ideas of our citizens. Council members must be willing to “Listen” and be open to new ideas and the implementation of those ideas and concepts. The most important value of any City Council Member is to fully understand that they are managing taxpayer dollars, and they are a public servant to our community.

4)What are some of the ways you are involved in the community?

I’ve served the City of Midlothian for 21 years since 2002 within the following: Midlothian Water District Board, Midlothian Utility Advisory Board, Midlothian Citizens Academy, Planning & Zoning Board, Midlothian City Council (3 Terms), Comprehensive Plan Review Committee, Downtown Masterplan Committee, Midlothian Cemetery Board, and I also serve within my Church. Mike Rodgers For Midlothian City Council Place 2 Facebook Page provides many community events that I attend to stay in constant contact with the residents of Midlothian.

5)Discuss your top three priorities.

As discussed above, roads, taxes, sustainable rural town , and incorporate working well with others to achieve what’s always best for all Midlothian Residents.

6)How long have you lived in the City and what experience do you bring to the role that you feel sets you apart from your opponent?

I’ve lived in Midlothian for over 40 years. I bring over 21 years of city boards and past city council service to our community, I bring the understanding of our History which provides a firm basis of where we came from, and what we have the full potential to be. I bring the ability to work well with others which always provides the ability to a reasoning voice at the table. My voting record for 21 years speaks to providing a quality living environment, good property values, and a town to call home.

7)When making decisions, how do you determine what is in the best interest of the city?

I always consider the views and concerns of the community when making decisions. I consider both our existing residents whom I’ve known for over 40 years, and the concerns of our new friends and neighbors as they move in. I also have a firm understanding of our City Comprehensive Plan which is our guiding document which is developed through input from our Citizens. Our City Comprehensive Plan provides how our city will build out over the next 15-20 years, and is not intended to be manipulated. My 21 years of experience within multiple boards and serving within past council terms provides a broad knowledge of our Comprehensive Plan, City Ordinance Base, City Budgets, and Codes.

8) Please describe how you would react to a situation in which the Council voted 4-3 to approve a very contestable issue and you were on the dissenting side.

I’ve experienced a 4/3 vote many times, and I’ve experienced situations as the lone No vote. A council member is expected to research and consider all options. City Council provides a broad and diverse council base with different approaches and convictions. You must vote from your heart, and if on the dissenting side, look back and consider the merits of your decision, but most important be understanding, a team player, and move on.

9) If you could change one thing in our zoning code, what would it be and why?

Cities over time produce both development and zoning codes which become too broad and confusing. Councils must constantly consider how they can influence simplicity, understanding, and promoting our city standards as a positive and not a negative experience. I always consider how to make our entire zoning experience as beneficial as possible for non-profits and our MISD. We must always help the portions of our community that give back to our communities the most.

10) How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in our town?

I plan to utilize my Council Facebook Page to garner greater community involvement. I also plan to use that Facebook page to provide neighborhood meet and greets throughout the year to answer questions of our residents, and allow them to know I “Listen” to their questions and concerns which allows them to be a part of our decision making process.

11) What would you do to improve communication between city officials and the public?

Neighborhood meet & greets on a quarterly basis, and stay involved within community events as I always do.

12) Have you ever changed your mind on an issue after hearing the arguments of the opposing side? If so, what was the issue and why did you change your stance?

I changed my mind about the vital importance of our new city park after hearing from so many residents about the importance our parks within their family’s free time and extra activities. I also have been impressed with the constant use of our new city park and all of our parks. These vital city assets provide so much for our community to do every day which provide a connectivity for our community.

13) Is there anything else you would like to add?

I’d add that I have served the City of Midlothian and it’s residents for 21 years. I don’t own rental properties, I’m not a developer, I’m not a builder, I don’t benefit monetarily in any way from serving our great City. I love Midlothian, I love our residents, and I enjoy being a part of the decision making process that must continue to develop a town that you are proud to call home.