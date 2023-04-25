Mission Cedar Hill Project Manager Recounts Memorable Moments

Facebook

Looking Forward To Enjoying Retirement

Steve Scott has a simple reason for why it’s time to retire from his position as project manager for Mission Cedar Hill (MCH).

“I’m old enough to draw my Social Security, and young enough to spend it. My wife, Jamie, and I don’t want to wait until we are too old to do anything in retirement,” he said.

Scott has earned his time to sail into the sunset, which will begin on April 30. In his eight years with MCH he has led the way on many projects that have helped many citizens.

MCH was founded in 2002 by Pastor Toby Snowden, present and Founding Pastor at High Pointe Baptist Church.

Scott’s previous ministry before coming to MCH dealt heavily with people living on the fringes of society, those living in homelessness, hotels, and addictions.

“I believe that when Jesus said, ‘Love your neighbor’ he meant it. So a ministry that not only teaches God’s Word and His heart, but one that meets the physical needs of others, is how I am wired,” he said.

“Every city, community, has residents that cannot meet all of the needs in their lives. The elderly, disabled, and those who have been affected by catastrophic events need someone to step in and help them out. Mission Cedar Hill was already doing that. It was easy to plug in with this ministry.”

Scott said a philosophy of MCH is “There is never a shortage of Need.”

“It is easy to drive down the street and see the homes where fences have fallen down, the siding rotting in place, paint that flaked off years ago, and ‘wish’ that they would fix up their property,” he said. “It is a whole other ministry to meet some of these neighbors and learn how their spouse’s death devastated them, not only financially, but emotionally and strategically.”

Under his leadership, MCH has grown from being an annual event called “Big Week” – which they still have (June 8-10 this year), to a ministry that is actively serving the community every week of the year. The work is still done by volunteers, and 100% of the materials used are purchased by generous donations from the community. The volunteer church has expanded from a single church to 11, along with local schools, home groups, co-workers, and more.

Community Build of the Virginia Weaver Playground

Mission Cedar Hill played a part in the Community Build of the Virginia Weaver Playground in March of 2019. They had 411 volunteers come out and serve during one of the coldest March’s on record. It was by far their largest single project ever, and one that Scott said shows what a community can do when they come together for the betterment of all.

Scott recalled some of his most memorable moments leading the organization, though he said there are so many, and each so unique that it’s hard to narrow them down.

“Overall, it is the look and expression on the homeowners’ faces when we complete working on their home. MCH is a Christ-centered community restoration ministry. In that, we are vocal people of faith that try to start and end every project with prayer,” he said.

“When we finish a job, we ask the Homeowner to come out and see it. When they do, we ask them to join us in prayer, thanking God for the resources, volunteers, safety, funds and skills, even the needs that have made this possible.”

Scott reflected on one particular house that was completely covered in poison ivy.

“After we were done with residing and painting the home, we removed a very large wooden deck in the backyard, leveling the yard, and preparing for new grass and growth,” he said. “Stopping by one day to check on the homeowner, she invited me in, wanting to show me something. Motioning toward a glass patio door, she said, ‘Look at that!’ Uncertain what I was looking at she explained that she had not opened her patio curtains for years, not wanting to see her back deck and yard. That day, her curtains wide open, the sun beaming into her living room, tears filled her eyes in her joy of having not just her backyard back, but the joy of home ownership.”

Transitions

Scott said while he has no plans to stay involved by design, he and Jamie plan to continue the deep friendships they’ve developed. He’s working with his replacement, Danny Sutton, on the transition.

Sutton is a longtime friend of Snowden and previous member of High Pointe Church. He recently retired after 40 years from the Trinity River Authority.

“Danny’s work ethic and hands-on leadership makes him a perfect fit as the Missions Manager for Mission Cedar Hill,” Scott said. “Danny loves the Lord and has been looking for a place to use his time and talent to help others. I could not be happier, and more comfortable with a new manager. ”

As for plans after retirement, Scott, who will turn 64 this summer, said he was recently asked me if he was “retiring retiring” or “retiring to go to something else.”

“I’d like to think I am going to go to the lake, to create items in my CNC hobbies and to relax. But everyone I have met that has recently retired has moved onto something else. So we will have to see,” he said.

He and Jamie built a home in Apache Junction, Arizona, where they will move this summer.

They were both born in the Phoenix area, left there in 1994 and have served in Texas, Oklahoma and Colorado for the past 29 years.

“It will be great to go home and catch up with so many family and friends,” Scott said.

But he noted he will always miss MCH, which he called a community service like no other.

“Not only does it give homeowners a way to restore their homes to code compliance, it does so with the removal of shame or guilt,” he said. “Instead of qualifying for a program, MCH steps in as loving neighbors. I will miss working with this great community, and will take all the great things I have learned about restoration, both property and personal with me into the next chapter in my life.”