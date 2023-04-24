Q&A Gerald Malone Cedar Hill City Council Candidate Place 6

Facebook

1. What are some of the things you would like to accomplish if elected?

If elected, I will focus on retaining Cedar Hill’s authentic distinctive character, ensuring clean and safe communities, preserving our trails and natural beauty, maintaining excellence and efficiency while improving infrastructure, creating opportunity for strong economic development, and focusing on building community neighborhood engagement.

2. What made you want to run for this office?

I want to keep Cedar Hill a great place to live, work, learn, and play! As a member of Cedar Hill City Council, I will continue to work diligently with our city staff and city council to prioritize a holistic approach to serving the community that encompasses public safety, physical, social, economic, and environmental factors that make our community a great place, with the ultimate goal of improving the quality of life for all residents.

3. What are some of the most important qualities that a city council member should have?

Teamwork, effective communication, a servant’s heart, and people skills are important qualities a council member should have.

4. What are some of the ways you are involved in the community?

Since 2014, I have proudly served on the Beautification & Environmental Sustainability Board, most recently as Vice Chair in 2019. I was appointed to the 2017 Bond Committee as well as the Comprehensive Plan Committee (2019-2021). I have a proven record of accomplishments as a servant leader to citizens and the community as a result of my service on these boards and committees. For the past five years, I have also served as a mentor with Tower of Faith Ministries.

5. Discuss your top three priorities.

One of my primary goals is to ensure a safe and clean environment in which families and businesses can thrive. Another primary aim would be to promote diversified and equitable developments while maintaining the city’s preeminence. Third, a major goal would be to work on engaging and strengthening the community in order to ensure a high level of living.

6. How long have you lived in the City and what experience do you bring to the role that you feel sets you apart from your opponent?

I have been a Cedar Hill resident for over 22 years. I have worked in the aerospace sector for more than 20 years, and I am currently the senior lead of the composite structural test lab. I am in charge of putting our aircraft’s parts through rigorous testing to ensure they adhere to strict quality and safety requirements. With this talent and expertise, I have a keen sense of what will and will not work. Possessing these skills and abilities enables me to serve the needs of our community while bringing a new perspective to Cedar Hill. For the past nine years, I have been working in the community. I am proud to have been able to participate in so many wonderful initiatives. My dedication to civic engagement will remain focused on Cedar Hill’s residents and what is best for the community.

7. When making decisions, how do you determine what is in the best interest of the city?

When making judgments and determining what is best for the city, numerous considerations must be considered. Most essential, you must listen to the people. Then, identify major issues and prioritize them. Additionally, explore and evaluate alternate options.

8. Please describe how you would react to a situation in which the Council voted 4-3 to approve a very contestable issue and you were on the dissenting side.

I must respect each council member’s decision on what is best for the community.

9. If you could change one thing in our zoning code, what would it be and why?

Cedar Hill’s traffic flow studies, in my opinion, need to be updated. As a result, traffic studies serve an even bigger role in decision-making when assessing the size and placement of a project.

10. How do you plan to involve residents in the decision making process in our town?

Through neighborhood participation, I intend to involve residents in the decision-making process. To boost citizen involvement, we must foster effective collaboration and empower citizens to use interactive platforms.

11. What would you do to improve communication between city officials and the public?

It takes innovative communication and collaboration. I would want to see a panel of volunteers from city officials and the community work together to address essential and urgent problems and find solutions to improve communication.

12. Have you ever changed your mind on an issue after hearing the arguments of the opposing side? If so, what was the issue and why did you change your stance?

I’ve never been in a scenario like this before. However, I believe it is critical to hear both sides of the discussion in order to reach the greatest possible decision for the community.

13. Is there anything else you would like to add?

My goal is to address needs while focusing on what is best for our citizens. I will continue to provide passion while serving and engaging in our community. Vote for “GERALD MALONE” to be Cedar Hill’s next city council member!