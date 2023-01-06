PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL Opens in Dallas Jan. 24

Facebook

“Pretty Woman: The Musical” makes its North Texas premiere Jan. 24-Feb. 5 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. The romantic musical then moves to Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth Feb. 7-12.

Tickets are on sale now for the show, based on one of Hollywood’s most beloved romantic stories of all time. Starring Broadway superstar and Tony Award®-nominee Adam Pascal as Edward Lewis and newcomer Jessie Davidson as the charismatic Vivian Ward. PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL also features a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell.

The premiere engagement at the Music Hall at Fair Park is part of the Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas. The tour then heads to Fort Worth to play Bass Performance Hall as part of the Broadway at the Bass Series presented by PNC Bank. Tickets for the Dallas engagement are available at BroadwayDallas.org or by calling 800-982-2787. Group orders of 10 or more may be placed by calling 214-426-4768 or emailing Groups@BroadwayDallas.org.

Tickets for the Fort Worth engagement are available at basshall.com or by calling 817-212-4280. For group sales discounts please visit basshall.com/groups.

Pretty Woman Creative Team

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features an original score by Grammy® winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance. The book is by the movie’s legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. Scenic design by David Rockwell, costume design by Gregg Barnes, lighting design by Kenneth Posner and Philip S. Rosenberg, sound design by John Shivers, hair design by Josh Marquette, makeup design by Fiona Mifsud, and music supervision, arrangements and orchestrations by Will Van Dyke.

Roy Orbison and Bill Dee’s international smash hit song “Oh, Pretty Woman,” which inspired the iconic movie, is also featured in the musical. PRETTY WOMAN the film (produced by Arnon Milchan -New Regency Productions) was an international smash hit when it was released in 1990. The musical continues to run to great acclaim at the Savoy Theatre in London’s West End. Atlantic Records’ PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL (Original Broadway Cast Recording) is produced by Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance and is now available on all DSPs.

Broadway Dallas

In 2022, Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs, while enriching the cultural landscape of North Texas and the Southwest Region.

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, Broadway Dallas relies on a variety of funding sources to offer affordable ticket prices, preserve the beautiful historic theatre, educate young audiences and develop impactful community programs. Broadway Dallas gratefully acknowledges the support of our season sponsors, annual fund donors and corporate partners Germania Insurance, American Airlines, Texas Instruments, The Dallas Morning News, and WFAA TV Channel 8. For more information about Broadway Dallas, visit our website at BroadwayDallas.org.

Broadway Across America

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 18-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers.