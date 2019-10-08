Prettier in Pink at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center

Methodist Mansfield Celebrates Breast Cancer Awareness

More than 175 ladies attended Prettier in Pink, an event celebrating breast cancer awareness, at Methodist Mansfield Medical Center September 28. The educational event was held in their new, comprehensive Breast Imaging and Women’s Health Center.

Prettier in Pink, a special day in support of breast cancer survivors, helped raise awareness as well as raising funds needed for cancer healing kits. Radio personality Kellie Rasberry of the KIDD Kraddick morning show, and breast cancer survivor Rhea Zanti shared stories of hope and encouragement. Guests were also treated to a Brighton trunk show.

A panel of physicians featured Katrina Birdwell, MD; Allison DiPasquale, MD; Kory Jones, MD, Magda Rizer, DO, and Sarju Waghela, DO. The panel members shared their knowledge about some of the latest treatments. Information about new imaging technology such as 3D mammography was included.

Methodist Medical President Juan Fresquez welcomed the guests, many of them dressed in shades of pink, to Prettier in Pink. Rev. Ross Davis, director of pastoral services, led the prayer. Nora Frasier, CNO served as MC, and the event was coordinated by Angel Biasatti. Methodist Mansfield Medical Center Women’s Center is located at 2700 E. Broad Street in Mansfield.

Guided by the founding principles of life, learning, and compassion, Dallas-based Methodist Health System (Methodist) provides quality, integrated health care. They improve and save the lives of individuals and families throughout North Texas. Ten hospitals and over two dozen Methodist Family Health Centers and Medical Groups are among the facilities served by the nonprofit Methodist Health System. The system is affiliated by covenant with the North Texas Conference of the United Methodist Church. Recognized by Modern Healthcare as one of the fastest-growing health systems in America, Methodist continues to add facilities and services to enhance patient care along the entire continuum.

Texas law prohibits hospitals from practicing medicine. The physicians on the Methodist Health System medical staff are independent practitioners. They are not employees or agents of Methodist Health System.

