Target Offers Sneak Peek of Cyber Monday Deals

Target Deals Sunday November 28-29

Target just offered a sneak peek on their two-day Cyber event deals, kicking off Sunday, Nov. 28, and running through Monday, Nov. 29.

Target’s online sales event includes deep discounts on the season’s must-have items, including furniture, bedding and bath, apparel, and beauty. Delivering the ultimate in ease and convenience, guests can get many of the Cyber deals the same day they make a purchase using Target’s contactless delivery and pickup options — no membership required.

Shop Cyber Deals Nov. 28-29

Target’s two-day Cyber event will take place Sunday and Monday, Nov. 28-29, on Target.com and the Target App.

Top offers available Sunday and Monday:

Up to 60% on videogames for Nintendo, Xbox or PlayStation

Up to 50% on headphones from Bose, Beats and more

Up to 25% on TVs from LG, Samsung, Vizio and more

Apple offers with savings up to $60 on Apple Watch and AirPods

Up to 50% off select home furniture

Up to 40% off select bedding and bath

30% off select apparel and accessories

OUR FAVORITE PICKS

Nintendo Switch Pro controller $49.99 (REG $69.99) *MONDAY ONLY LIMITED QUANTITIES

NERF Toys Buy 2, Get 1 Free *Excludes NERF Ultra and Hyper items.

$99.99 Only at at Xbox Series X mini-fridge

Calphalon precision-control air fryer and toaster oven combo Save $70

$149.99 (Reg. 219.99)

$149.99 (Reg. 219.99) iRobot Braava jet m6 Wi-Fi connected robotic mop Save $100 $349.99 (Reg. 449.99)

Up to 60% on videogames for Nintendo, Xbox or PlayStation

Top offers available on Monday:

25% off select beauty and cosmetics

25% off select vitamins and nutrition items, vaporizers and humidifiers, and essential oils and diffusers

Extra 15% off small appliances

Week-long Holiday Best Deals Continue In-Store and at Target.com through December

Helping guests save all season long, Target is continuing its week-long Holiday Best deals into December, available in-store and at Target.com. Whenever a deal is advertised as “Holiday Best,” guests can shop confidently knowing they are getting the retailer’s best planned price of the season.

Holiday Best deals for the week of Nov. 28-Dec. 4 include:

Up to 50% off select tech, including:

Up to 50% off headphones

Up to 25% off TVs

Up to 50% off smart home devices

Up to 30% off select kitchen items

Up to 35% off vacuums

Up to 40% off select holiday trees

Spend $20, save $5 on books

Shop Easy and Save Big this Holiday Season

“We know that value and an easy experience are paramount to our guests as they shop for the holidays and prepare to entertain for the season – and we continue to see remarkable growth in both our digital business and same-day services,” said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief marketing and digital officer, Target. “By offering incredible Cyber deals and continuing our Holiday Best offers into December, we’re giving guests even more reasons to choose Target for all of their holiday needs.”

With many Cyber and week-long Holiday Best deals available via the retailer’s free same-day services — Order Pickup and Drive Up — Target is making it easier than ever to shop and save big this holiday season, no membership required. The retailer’s free and easy-to-use loyalty program with more than 100 million members, Target Circle, also offers guests a chance to earn 1% on every purchase and direct a portion of purchases to local and national nonprofit organizations.

In addition, Target invites guests to shop confidently with its Holiday Price Match Guarantee. The retailer will match the price if it goes lower at Target through Dec. 24.