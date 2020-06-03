Police Blotter: May 4 to 17, 2020

Cedar Hill Police Blotter May 4-17

Robert Victor Proctor was arrested on charges of sexual assault child (rape) at 415 Everest Court on May 4

Nelson Loris Murray Jr. was arrested on charges of theft property <$2,500 2/more previous convictions (shoplifting) at 1332 Serenade Lane, Dallas on May 4

Roy Crew Jr. was arrested on charges of assault (offensive contact) at 1444 Westin Court, Lancaster on May 4

A Lexxus Gabrielle was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 1711 McBroom Street, Dallas on May 5

Troy Dean Atteberry was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 1013 North Joe Wilson Road on May 6

Rochelle Kiarah was arrested on charges of assault (offensive contact) at 421 Pogue Street on May 10

Faith Shance Martin was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 9601 Forest Lane, Dallas on May 10

Gabrielle Shae Stafford was arrested on charges of assault (offensive contact) at 661 Dandelion Drive on May 12

Cassius Lamont Richard was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 702 Long Court on May 12

Armando Ramirez-Hernandez was arrested on charges of possession of pornography at 3024 Melrose Drive, Seagoville on May 13

Derwood Davis Jr. was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of vehicle-other agency stolen; warrant arrest – outside agency; no driver’s license at 1205 Mccray Street on May 14

Jennifer Annette Tyler was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury at 903 Bray Street on May 15

Nicholas Deon Harris was arrested on charges of injury with intent bodily injury at 1216 McCary Street on May 17

DeSoto Police Blotter

Kadeem Xavier Reeves was arrested on charges of theft property <$2,500 2/more previous convictions (all other theft) at 1301 Wyndmere Drive on May 4

Carroll Frank Arceneaux IV was arrested on charges of unlawful carrying weapon, public intoxication at 308 Kings Way Drive, Mansfield on May 5

Leonard Damontrel Walker was arrested on charges of assault-family violence (offensive contact) at 1100 Cadiz Street, Dallas on May 5

William Alan Rhodes was arrested on charges of interference with emergency required for assistance; robbery at 3458 Pebbleshores, Dallas on May 6

Ruqaiyah Adilah Sherquerah Montgomery-Salaam was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 2607 Prince George Avenue on May 7

Kevion Turner was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 212 West Wintergreen Road on May 7

Dominique Disiree Gonzalez was arrested on charges of possession controlled substance 1<1g; warrant arrest outside agency at 118 Capricorn Drive, Cedar Hill on May 9

Lenjody Rashard Reynolds was arrested on charges of unlawful possession firearm by felon; terroristic threat of family/household; aggravated assault with deadly weapon/family/house at 636 Creek Tree Drive on May 11

Ray H Craker was arrested on charges of unlawful possession firearm by felon at 928 Oak Trail on May 12

Zavalia Jesus Cardenas was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated at 1700 Marsalis Road, Lancaster on May 13

Larry Donnell Holley was arrested on charges of theft property <$2,500 2/more previous convictions (shoplifting) at 2241 Collier Court on May 14

Victor Gunique Davis was arrested on charges of theft prop <$2,500 2/more previous convictions (shoplifting) at 1543 Sunset Village Drive, Duncanville on May 14

Samuel M Ponce was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated 3rd or more at 112 Kelly Lane on May 15

Antonio Lanshune Miller Jr. was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon/family/house at 219 Avalon Drive on May 17

Duncanville Police Blotter

Jon Josef Peters was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated 2nd at 520 Breton Drive, Grand Prairie on May 4

David Reed was arrested on charges of intoxication assault with vehicle at 718 N Merrell Avenue on May 5

Reginald Rodgers was arrested on charges of robbery at 5318 North Hampton Road, Dallas on May 5

Frederick Esbrandt Jr. was arrested on charges of assault of a pregnant person at 1337 Elm Lane on May 5

Russell Cagle was arrested on charges of theft property >=$2,500<$30k (all other) at 1011 Oriole Boulevard on May 7

Jayvon Brown was arrested on charges of aggravated robbery at 7307 Eagle Bend Court on May 9

Eulises Arana was arrested on charges of assault breathing circulation family member at 700 E Center Street on May 10

Alex Charles was arrested on charges of assault causes bodily injury family member at 306 Softwood Drive on May 10

Julio Ruiz was arrested on charges of evading arrest detention/assault causes bodily injury family at 743 Rolling Ridge Lane on May 11

Keidra Nicholson was arrested on charges of injury children/elderly/disable with intent bodily at 4529 Barstow Boulevard, Dallas on May 12

Joseph Kemp was arrested on charges of burglary of building at 7309 Chaucer Place, Dallas on May 13

Trebora Grayson was arrested on charges of theft property <$2,500 2/more previous convictions at 1927 Ryder Drive, Lancaster on May 17

Donald Jackson was arrested on charges of aggravated assault with deadly weapon at 2718 Fordham Road, Dallas on May 17

Glenn Heights Police Blotter

None

Lancaster Police Blotter

Arnetta Jane Spence was arrested on charges of assault at 914 Shell Lane on May 5

Noe Martinez was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated at 1400 S Interstate 35e Service Road on May 7

Pedro Torres was arrested on charges of assault at 210 E Seventh Street on May 7

Jontavis Johnson was arrested on charges of aggravated assault at 2526 Sunset Drive on May 7

Myron Clinton Brown was arrested on charges of assault at 2642 Princeton Drive on May 9

Santiago Benitez was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated at 600 N Bluegrove Road on May 9

Jarea Linar Eieshia was arrested on charges of assault at 859 Sycamore Lane May 10

Marlon Anthony Flowers was arrested on charges of assault at 232 Melrose Lane on May 16

Donovan Dewayne Flanagan was arrested on charges of aggravated assault at 2155 S Beckley, Glenn Heights on May 16

Mansfield Police Blotter

Jason Ortega was arrested on charges of assault causes family violence at 3233 Ridge Trace Circle on May 4

Avante Allen DeShaun Johnson was arrested on charges of criminal mischief >=$750 <$2,500 at 1902 Walnut Hill Lane on May 5

David Christian Romines was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance 1<1 at 1213 Fairhaven Drive on May 8

John Earl Harris was arrested on charges of possession controlled substance 2<1G on May 9

Jose Alfredo Diaz was arrested on charges of burglary of habitation unlawful entry; theft property and public intoxication/drugs at 308 S Waxahachie Street on May 10

Amanda Brooke Gaskie was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated at 1401 Vinewood on May 11

Shane Paul Doughty was arrested on charges of assault causes family violence at 1021 St Andrews Drive on May 14

Red Oak Police Blotter

May 4 to May 10

Sunday Kay Miles was arrested on charges of possession of controlled substance 2> = 1g <4g at address and date not provided

