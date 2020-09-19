Hometown Heroes Music Festival in Aubrey

Hometown Heroes Music Festival, an innovative, socially distanced music festival featuring some of the biggest names in the music industry, is Sept. 25-26. Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers presents the outdoor music festival. It takes place in three Texas markets the same weekend. The North Texas concerts are held at 4195 FM 720 in Aubrey, near Little Elm. The other concerts will be in Austin and Lubbock.

The Friday night concert headliners for the North Texas festival are Randy Rogers Band, Lee Brice and Cody West. Saturday night brings Pat Green, Parker McCollum, and the Flatland Cavalry to the outdoor stage. Local military heroes, frontline workers, and others will be recognized.

Hometown Heroes is created by Ian Vaughn, owner & founder of Rock n’ Concepts. He also founded Lava Cantina located in North Dallas, along with other restaurant concepts across Texas. Rock n’ Concepts will produce three socially distanced festivals that weekend. Each festival features three live performers. During set changes, the festival will stream two artists live from one of the other Hometown Heroes markets.

Vaughn said, “Rock n’ Concepts Program Director Tony Avezzano put together the Hometown Heroes lineup. Tony has grinded it out for years developing relationships, paying his dues in the entertainment industry, and constantly pushing the envelope to develop bigger and better live music experiences for our guests. It only makes sense that when the rest of the industry is down, people like Tony stand up and do what they can to offer us some level of normalcy. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has built in this project!”

Vaughn has assembled an elite team of highly experienced leaders in the entertainment industry to help plan and ultimately execute what is sure to be one of the most epic weekends for live music in 2020.

“I realized that what we were embarking on has never been attempted, and in order to accomplish such a feat with a high level of operational execution, we had to find outstanding leaders to help support our mission,” Vaughn said. “In addition to Tony, I’m elated with the opportunity to team up with Lisa Morgan who previously served as vice president of a top concert promotion company. Lisa is an amazing leader with a great reputation. Together, we will do our part in getting artists, techs, engineers and countless other people in the entertainment, hospitality and restaurant industries safely back to work.”

As a socially distanced, drive-in event, Hometown Heroes will sell tickets in four, five and six-pack bundles. Guests can purchase an 8’ x 8’ socially distanced yard space or a socially distanced parking spot. Guests will be able to park and exit their vehicles to enjoy their own private area. They may purchase a single day ticket or a weekend pass. Four packs of tickets will start at $200 and will go up to $600 in some markets. Guests are not allowed to leave their defined space for any reason other than for an emergency or to use the restroom. They will be required to wear a mask and maintain six-feet from all other guests. For information, visit hometownheroeslive.com.

To assist the seamless experience, Hometown Heroes uses a revolutionary new app –‘Roovy’. The app manages the ordering process of all concessions and merchandise. Guests simply download the Roovy app, place their orders, type in their stall number, and their order will be delivered directly to them. For concessions, each market will be supported by local restaurants that are onsite. The entire festival will be cashless and contactless.

Rock n’ Concepts welcomes Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers as its title sponsor for Hometown Heroes. Raising Cane’s has always been a leader in supporting its communities, and its nationwide reputation for quality chicken finger meals, exceptional Customer experiences, and immaculately clean and safe restaurants.

