Le Creuset Factory to Table Returns to Dallas with First In-Person Sale Since 2020

Tickets On Sale Now for One-Of-A-Kind Shopping Event At Dallas Market Center April 21-24

CHARLESTON, S.C. (Feb. 22, 2022) — Le Creuset celebrates the return of its first in-person Factory to Table sale since 2020 with a four-day shopping event at the Dallas Market Center in Dallas, Texas. This one-of-a-kind sale will feature exclusive access to a vast selection of Le Creuset’s premium cookware, including limited-edition colors and rare shapes and styles not typically found in the U.S. Tickets are on sale now, starting with a VIP shopping day on Thursday, April 21, and continuing with regular shopping sessions Friday, April 22 through Sunday, April 24.

​​The Dallas Factory To Table will kick-off with a day of two-hour VIP shopping sessions on Thursday for $25, as well as two or three-hour general admission sessions on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for $10. The full-day VIP event will feature first access to the sale, the opportunity to purchase coveted mystery boxes, light snacks, refreshments, live music and more. One mystery box per attending ticket holder per day is available for purchase during the VIP sessions. Advance online ticket purchase is required for all sessions.

Hospitality industry members will have the chance to take advantage of exclusive discounts throughout the event. Chefs, restaurateurs and other members of the industry will receive an extra 10% off select items, on top of existing discounts with proof of ID, such as an employee ID or paycheck stub.

Le Creuset is committed to providing a safe shopping experience for all attendees and will be strictly limiting capacity to only 250 – 350 people per session, while also encouraging social distancing and adhering to all local COVID-safety protocols.

Le Creuset is donating a portion of ticket sale proceeds from the 2022 Factory to Table Sales to Meals on Wheels America to support seniors facing isolation and hunger.

About Le Creuset

For nearly a century, Le Creuset has been creating joy in the kitchen and beyond as the first in colorful cookware, the finest in quality and design and the favorite for generations. Le Creuset is honored to share in the meals, memories and traditions made by food lovers around the world with its unrivaled selection of bold, rich colors in a range of finishes and materials. To learn more about Le Creuset, visit www.LeCreuset.com or follow on social media @LeCreuset.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. This network serves virtually every community in America and, along with more than two million staff and volunteers, delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America’s seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. By providing funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy support, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org.