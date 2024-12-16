PBR Buckin’ New Year’s Eve Brings LIVE Music, Ultimate Freestyle Bullfighting

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

FORT WORTH, Texas (December 16, 2024) – This New Year’s Eve, the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex will ring in the New Year like never before at Cowtown Coliseum for the PBR Buckin’ New Year’s Eve on December 31, featuring LIVE music, in addition to a high-adrenaline trio of Western sports: ultimate freestyle bullfighting, saddle bronc and bull riding.

Tickets for PBR Buckin’ New Year’s Eve are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com and CowtownColiseum.com, or by visiting the Cowtown Coliseum Box Office during operating hours.

PBR Buckin’ New Years Eve will get underway at 7:30 p.m. CT on December 31, bringing attendees a can’t miss line-up of programming to conclude their 2024 and begin 2025.

The soundtrack of PBR Buckin’ New Years Eve will be highlighted by LIVE performances from Wynn Williams (Opening Act), Carson Jeffrey (Second Act) and Josh Gracin (Headliner).

Williams has all the credentials any country artist would be proud to possess. As a Texan, high school and collegiate steer wrestler, and graduate of Texas A&M University, the young Weatherford man rode straight into a career as a full-time artist in venues across the region. Reminiscent of late 90s and early 00s country, Wynn’s catalog and swagger reaches fans yearning for the sound of fiddle and steel winding through the melody of a country song. Garnering traction on the road across the United States and Europe, headlining festivals and opening for some of country’s biggest stars, Wynn has amassed more than 12 million global streams.

Singer-songwriter Jeffrey is a full-time, authentic-to-the-core Cowboy who Texans just can’t get enough of. During the week, the Cat Spring rancher disconnects completely from the music world, opting instead to fill his days building barns, fixing fences, mowing pastures and roping calves. When the weekend comes, he converts to a road warrior playing more than 100 shows a year throughout the Southern region. The 25-year-old, Texas A&M graduate released his third album, Fair Weather Cowboy in 2022. The ten-track record gives fans a deeper glimpse into this cowboy’s soul with songs about growth, loneliness, and letting loose.

Fans fell in love with Michigan native and former Marine, Gracin, upon his ascension onto the Country charts in 2004 with “I Want To Live.” The hits came in short order for Gracin – the chart-topper “Nothin’ To Lose,” “Stay With Me (Brass Bed),” and “We Weren’t Crazy” all hit high on the Billboard charts. As the road beckoned with performances in Seattle, Green Bay, Austin, and Bangor, Gracin was thrust into the national spotlight. Now, with the release of his new single, “Good For You,” Gracin is back on country radio alongside the digital service with the best music of his career.

Following each musical performance, eventgoers will be brought three heart-pounding, edge-of-the-seat Western sports events: freestyle bullfighting, saddle bronc and bull riding showcases.

Fresh off their 2024 World Finals, the athletes of the UBF will bring their acrobatic talents to the dirt throughout the night competing in both scored bullfights and entertaining the audience with a myriad of games.

In freestyle bullfighting, a bullfighter competes for 60 seconds against a fighting bull predominantly of Spanish descent in an effort to score points for maneuvers performed during the one-minute competition. Unlike traditional bullfighting, the animals are not harmed. Bullfighters are judged solely on their ability to perform gravity-defying acrobatic stunts as close to the bull as possible without getting hit.

In addition to ultimate freestyle bullfighting, eventgoers will also get to take in two saddle bronc and bull riding showcases.

When the clock strikes midnight, those at PBR Buckin’ New Year’s Eve will participate in a special midnight celebration, before headlining musical act Gracin returns to the stage to play a few more hits as we enter 2025.

PBR Buckin’ New Year’s Eve will culminate the successful third year of the joint venture among PBR (Professional Bull Riders), ASM Global & Stockyard Heritage Development Co. to operate the historic Cowtown Coliseum, announced in June 2021.

In 2024, the iconic indoor venue hosted the weekly PBR Stockyards Showcase, a weekly UBF (Ultimate Bullfighters) residency, and myriad programming during the 2024 PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast, including both Eliminations and Ride For Redemption. Looking forward to 2025, PBR will produce more than 80 events inside the venue that hosted their first event in 1993.

Tickets for PBR Buckin’ New Year’s Eve are on sale now and can be purchased at AXS.com and CowtownColiseum.com, or by visiting the Cowtown Coliseum Box Office during operating hours. Tickets start at $59, taxes and fees not included.

Fans can also purchase the exclusive PBR Buckin’ New Year’s Eve VIP Package. In addition to including the best seats in the house and a dirt-side viewing area, VIP Package purchasers will also get an open bar, barbeque dinner and a glass of champagne at midnight.

For more information about how to attend PBR Buckin’ New Year’s Ever at Cowtown Coliseum in Fort Worth, Texas, December 31, visit https://www.cowtowncoliseum.com/.