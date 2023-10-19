PBR And Kid Rock Announce Kid Rock’s Rock N’ Roll Rodeo – Transforming The Sport Of Rodeo

Facebook

Music-infused team rodeo to debut at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on May 17, 2024, leading into PBR World Finals Championship

PUEBLO, Colo. – PBR (Professional Bull Riders) and Kid Rock today announced Kid Rock’s Rock N’ Roll Rodeo – a new team-formatted rodeo infused with contemporary music designed to increase the sport’s entertainment value and appeal to a broader audience.

PBR, the world’s leading Western sports organization, is tying its premier bull riding event – the PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast – to the unique rodeo event with entertainment curated by Kid Rock, who has sold more than 35 million albums and is leaning into the growing Western sports and lifestyle market. The partnership aims to transform rodeo into a competitive team endeavor fans can better relate to within an amped-up rock and roll atmosphere – bringing more energy, fun and accessibility to rodeo events.

Kid Rock’s Rock N’ Roll Rodeo will debut on May 17, 2024, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, preceding the PBR World Finals Championship on May 18-19, also held at the home of the NFL’s Dallas Cowboys.

The reimagined rodeo will feature a team format with six teams competing in bracket-style competition featuring Kid Rock live in concert, playing all his hits and more. The all-star rodeo team competition and upbeat production will be patterned after the successful formula PBR brought to bull riding through the Camping World Team Series launched in 2022. Six teams, each led by a head coach who will make crucial game decisions, will go head-to-head in barrel racing, bareback riding, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, team roping, steer wrestling, and breakaway roping, a fast-growing rodeo discipline.

“Kid Rock’s Rock N’ Roll Rodeo is an evolution of rodeo and the revolution of rodeo as entertainment,” said Sean Gleason, CEO and Commissioner, PBR. “It’s rodeo reimagined – the world’s best Western sports athletes joining coached teams, competing in an exciting new way every sports fan can better understand. The team competition – with wins and losses within the event – will be surrounded by contemporary music for one unforgettable night in the NFL’s biggest stadium leading into the championship of the PBR World Finals. Our goal is a big, exciting, must-see Western lifestyle event appealing to rodeo fans as well as those new to the sport.”

“Helping to create an all-American, patriotic, competitive Western sporting event with live music is exciting to me. I love cowboy shit, and we are going to do a mash up of rodeo and rock and roll like never seen before,” said Kid Rock. “Whether it works or not, we shall see. But I would rather try to move the needle forward in entertainment than just sit back and enjoy the ride. At Kid Rock’s Rock N’ Roll Rodeo, fans can expect a sports and entertainment experience like no other.”

Ticket packages including Kid Rock’s Rock N’ Roll Rodeo (May 17) and PBR World Finals: Unleash The Beast – Championship (May 18-19) at AT&T Stadium are on sale now, available at pbr.com/worldfinals or seatgeek.com.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders):

PBR is the world’s premier bull riding organization. More than 800 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR’s international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. In 2022, the organization launched PBR Teams—eight teams of the world’s best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. The organization’s digital assets include PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of Endeavor, a global sports and entertainment company. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

About Kid Rock

Kid Rock is a multi-platinum award-winning American rock ‘n roll icon. His music has been characterized as a melting pot of musical genres; from rap-rock in the ‘90s with singles “Bawitdaba” and “Cowboy,” to the multi-chart hit “Picture,” a collaboration with Sheryl Crow, to the global smash hit, “All Summer Long,” charted at No. 1 in eight countries across Europe and Australia. Rock has sold nearly 30 million records worldwide and has earned a reputation as one of the hardest-working acts in rock n’ roll, blowing the roofs off arenas and stadiums on countless cross-country tours and treks around the globe.

Kid Rock holds the Michigan record for most tickets sold with 150,000 for a run of ten consecutive sold-out shows, and he set the Little Caesars Arena attendance record in his hometown of Detroit with 86,893 attendees in six sold-out shows. Kid Rock is also a passionate supporter of those who serve in the US Armed Forces, in addition to many other charitable causes through his Kid Rock Foundation. His newest album, Bad Reputation, was released through his own Top Dog Records label. The album features crowd favorites, “Don’t Tell Me How To Live,” “We The People,” and “My Kind of Country,” a song he co-wrote with Eric Church and Adam Hood.