Pacheco Taco Bar expands to Toyota Music Factory, adding some additional “south-of-the-border” flavor to the Las Colinas hot spot this summer. The Mexico City-inspired taqueria will open in early August.

Pacheco Taco Bar offers a variety of traditional street tacos, in addition to margaritas, micheladas, ceviche, and more.

“We are excited to offer Mexican street food to the locals of Irving and the many guests of Toyota Music Factory,” said Elias Pacheco, owner-operator of Pacheco Taco Bar and Tacos Pacheco. “Expanding upon our concept to Las Colinas, we will bring the heat with a fast-casual, fresh Latin flare. And an original charm inspired by the mercados in Mexico City,” he said.

With its sister taqueria in Sherman, Pacheco Taco Bar continues to expand into the DFW metroplex. Its second location will occupy over 2,400 square feet at the front door of the Toyota Music Factory.

Designed by Gensler Architects, the Pacheco taco bar will offer an indoor-outdoor bar and specialty drinks. Guests can sit inside or outside while sipping on margaritas or micheladas. Facing Las Colinas Boulevard, Tacos Pacheco will conveniently only be a short walk to the performance stage in Texas Lottery® Plaza. Also, it will be adjacent to The Pavilion VIP entrance at Toyota Music Factory.

“Pacheco Taco Bar further expands on our Texas-based offerings at Toyota Music Factory. Joining other hometown favorites such as Green Gator, Reservoir and Mama Tried, we believe Pacheco will be the go-to casual stop where our guests can feel at home whether they’re watching a soccer game, enjoying the patio or stopping in for a quick bite,” said Noah Lazes, president and CEO of ARK Group.

ABOUT TOYOTA MUSIC FACTORY

Toyota Music Factory, by ARK Group, is a 500,000+ square foot mixed-use entertainment and lifestyle complex in the Las Colinas Urban Center in Irving, Texas. It is a popular all-in-one entertainment and dining destination with an 8,000-capacity concert venue, Alamo Drafthouse Cinema multiplex movie theater, and many restaurants and bars. ToyotaMusicFactory.com @ToyotaMusicFactory

