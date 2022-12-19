North Texas Film Critics Association Announces Best of Winners for 2023

Facebook

December 19, 2022

DALLAS – The North Texas Film Critics Association (NTFCA) announced today the winners in each of the organization’s voting categories.

Last week NTFCA announced five nominations in each of its 12 categories.

“This year the North Texas Film Critics Association has exponentially grown giving the organization a stronger base with a broad range of talent. With our new membership this year’s nominations are diverse with a strong selection we are proud to announce,” said NTFCA President Rita Cook. “The membership of the North Texas Film Critics Association is excited to reveal this year’s final nominees for our 12 categories.”

Everything Everywhere All at Once was the big winner this year, winning in 5 of the 12 categories. However, The Banshees of Inisherin received a number of membership nods and Collin Farrell came in close behind Brendan Fraser for Best Actor.

In the Best Animated category Bad Guys was also close behind the winning Marcel the Shell with Shoes On and Moonage Daydream was only one vote shy in the winner for Best Documentary.

Another close call was Jenna Ortega in X, with just one vote behind Gabrielle LaBelle in The Fabelmans for Best Newcomer.

The North Texas Film Critics Association spends countless hours throughout the year viewing films to determine each year’s “best” in 12 categories, including our most recent addition of the GARY MURRAY AWARD for Best Ensemble, in honor of the organizations much-loved past president.

The NTFCA official meeting for the award announcements will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 and all are invited. Please contact President Rita Cook for details.

BEST PICTURE

Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST ACTOR

Brendan Fraser – The Whale

BEST ACTRESS

Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All At Once

BEST DIRECTOR

Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All at Once

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

RRR

BEST DOCUMENTARY

Good Night Oppy

BEST ANIMATED FILM

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Claudio Miranda- Top Gun: Maverick

BEST NEWCOMER

Gabriel LaBelle – The Fabelmans

GARY MURRAY AWARD (Best Ensemble)

The Menu

About the North Texas Film Critics Association: The North Texas Film Critic Association consists of 20 broadcast, print, and online journalists from throughout the North Texas area.