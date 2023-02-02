No School Friday: DFW Area School Closures/Delays On February 3

Facebook

We’ve begun to thaw out from this week’s winter weather event as the temperatures are rising. But, with some lingering precipitation, a few area power outages and roads still hazardous in some areas, some local school districts have decided to remain closed tomorrow. We will continue to update this story as we receive official word from local districts.

Arlington ISD CLOSED Friday

Update for Friday, Feb. 3: Out of an abundance of caution, all Arlington ISD schools and offices will remain closed Feb. 3. We know that weather conditions are expected to improve throughout the day. Still, there is too much uncertainty in the morning. We do not want our students, parents and staff members driving or walking on roads that are expected to freeze again overnight, making travel treacherous in the morning.

We appreciate your patience over the last few days. Everyone knows how quickly the weather can change in Texas. Our goal is to keep everyone in the district safe, and we feel keeping schools closed Friday helps us achieve that. We can’t wait to see everyone on Monday, Feb. 6. Until then, stay safe and warm.

Cedar Hill ISD CLOSED Friday

No school for Cedar Hill ISD students on 2/3/23. For the safety of all Cedar Hill ISD scholars and staff, all CHISD schools and buildings will remain closed through Friday, February 3rd. Tomorrow morning, the expected below-freezing temperatures, continued precipitation, icy sidewalks and parking lots pose a significant safety concern. And for these reasons, CHISD has canceled school for tomorrow. UIL activities planned for Friday night will continue as scheduled.

Dallas ISD 2 Hour Delay On Friday

All Dallas ISD schools will be delayed by two hours on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Buses will run two hours later than their normal schedule, and all campus and central teams should report two hours later than their regularly scheduled start time. Normal activities, programs, and weekend events will also resume.

The district is considering possible make-up day options, and you will hear more in the coming weeks.

Please know all of our buildings are safe, warm, and ready to receive students. We look forward to seeing everyone tomorrow.

DeSoto ISD CLOSED Friday

We have been monitoring the weather conditions and the impact on our schools and communities. As a result of the ongoing inclement weather, we will close all campuses and offices Friday, Feb. 3, 2023.

However, UIL games will continue as scheduled. For adjusted information regarding practices, games, and extracurricular activities, please visit DeSotoISD.org/Athletics

Duncanville ISD CLOSED Friday February 3

For the safety of Duncanville ISD students and staff, the district will be closed Friday, Feb. 3rd. All classes and after-school activities are canceled. Stay safe and warm.

⚠️ ó ⚠️

Para la seguridad de los estudiantes y el personal de Duncanville ISD, el distrito estará cerrado el viernes 3 de febrero. Todas las clases y actividades extraescolares están canceladas. Mantente a salvo y cálido.

Grand Prairie ISD CLOSED Friday

Out of an abundance of caution with additional precipitation expected this afternoon and evening, all Grand Prairie ISD schools and offices will remain closed tomorrow, Friday, February 3, 2023. We will return to our normal school schedule on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Please stay safe and warm.

Lancaster ISD CLOSED Friday

After thoroughly assessing our district facilities, roadways, campus parking lots, sidewalks, surrounding areas, and the freezing temperatures that will occur tonight, Lancaster ISD district offices and campuses will remain closed Friday, February 3. We look forward to welcoming our students and staff back to school on Monday, February 6. Please continue to stay safe and warm.

Mansfield ISD CLOSED Friday February 3

Due to the continued hazardous travel conditions and for the safety of our students and staff, all Mansfield ISD schools and buildings will remain closed through Friday, Feb. 3. All activities are also canceled. We will reopen on Monday, Feb. 6. For full details visit: bit.ly/WeatherNotification

Midlothian ISD CLOSED Friday February 3

Due to freezing temperatures and icy and dangerous road conditions, Midlothian ISD has decided to remain closed on Friday, February 3, 2023. This decision was made out of an abundance of caution due to the frozen areas in many of our outlying areas that buses and families must travel to attend school. We thank you for your ongoing patience, and we hope you and your family continue to stay safe and warm!

Red Oak ISD CLOSED Friday

Well, we had some thaw today but with expected additional precipitation and freezing temperatures overnight, roads will be icy into midday and we have some families without power. So, out of an abundance of caution, ROISD schools and facilities will be closed on

Friday, February 3.

ROISD CLOSED – Friday, February 3

Venus ISD Decision TBD

Temperatures in Johnson County today have been above freezing for a few hours, and some ice has melted. Venus ISD will confer with Johnson County Emergency Management this evening and around 8:30 PM we will announce the status of school opening for Friday, Feb. 3. The safety of our students, parents, and staff will always take precedence in these decisions.

Waxahachie ISD 2 hr Delay on Friday

After careful consideration of the weather forecast and road conditions, we have made the decision to start school on a two-hour delay tomorrow, Friday, February 3.

All elementary campuses will begin classes at 9:40 a.m. Secondary campuses will begin classes at 10:25 a.m. All buses will run two hours later than their normal schedule (for example, if your bus normally picks you up at 7:15 a.m., you will be picked up at 9:15 a.m. tomorrow). School will release at the normal time tomorrow.

Please note a change in lunch menus for tomorrow: beef nachos will be the entree served.

Should anything change overnight, we will notify families no later than 6 a.m. tomorrow.