H-E-B Mansfield Location Breaks Ground This Friday

With this week’s winter weather, here’s some news sure to warm up Tarrant County residents, H-E-B will break ground tomorrow on their highly anticipated Mansfield store. Local residents have been watching and waiting for years for some sign that H-E-B would answer the demand and build a store on the land they purchased at the corner of 287 & Broad Street.

Now, sure the weather will be chilly with temps expected to be in the 30s, but H-E-B officials say they’ll have a heated tent and plan to serve warm drinks for the invited officials in attendance.

The store will be 118,000 square feet which is slightly larger than Frisco’s H-E-B and about the same size as the H-E-B that recently opened in Plano. For comparison, the H-E-B store in Waxahachie is approximately 99,566 square feet. The Mansfield location will be the second store located in Tarrant County, the other is currently under construction in Fort Worth. H-E-B plans to hire more than 700 partners from the community.

“H-E-B is well known for being an excellent corporate citizen and we look forward to them becoming a valuable part of our community,” said City Manager Joe Smolinski in August when H-E-B announced plans to move forward with construction.

H-E-B has a loyal following thanks to their involvement in the local communities, fresh produce sourced from Texas farms, and commitment to customer service. More details about the Mansfield location are expected to be shared at tomorrow’s groundbreaking ceremony.

At the moment we don’t have a tentative opening date, but H-E-B has said it will be sometime next year.