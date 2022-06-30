Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s North Pole Express Tickets On Sale July 26

Facebook

GRAPEVINE, TEXAS – Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau is pleased to announce the 30-day countdown for tickets to Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s North Pole Express. So make plans now to wear your favorite pajamas and experience the magic of Christmas onboard the beautifully decorated Grapevine Vintage Railroad’s North Pole Express.

Join Mrs. Claus on a holiday adventure to Santa’s Workshop in the Christmas Capital of Texas®. All guests will receive a cookie baked in Mrs. Claus’s North Pole kitchens and a taste of Santa’s Frosty Chocolate Snow Milk served in a keepsake Memory Mug. Children will also receive a beautiful “We Believe” bell.

North Pole Express tickets go on sale on Tuesday, July 26, at 10 a.m.

First Class Coach Tickets – $40 per person

Experience our beautifully restored 1925 day-coaches, complete with upholstered seats, turn-of-the-century ambiance and year-round climate control. Please note the first-class coaches are NOT wheelchair accessible.

Touring Class Coach Tickets – $35 per person

Our 1927 coaches offer authentic railroad travel, with some modern conveniences. Coaches are climate-controlled with wooden bench-style seating and floor-to-ceiling windows. These coaches are wheelchair accessible.

Tickets are required for all passengers who have celebrated their first birthday. Lap child tickets ($5 each) are required for those who have not celebrated their first birthday.

The North Pole Express experience includes:

Souvenir ticket

Christmas train ride hosted by Mrs. Claus

“We Believe” silver bell for children

Delicious chocolate chip cookie

Santa’s Frosty Chocolate Snow Milk served in a keepsake Memory Mug

Stroll through the snowy Christmas Village Forest with photo ops along the way

Keepsake photo with Santa

The Grapevine Vintage Railroad requires guests to purchase tickets for this event in even numbers. All coaches are equipped with bench-style seating, designed to accommodate two guests. Due to the popularity of this event, the railroad will be seating the train to maximize available seating. Guests purchasing tickets in odd numbers will find a member of another party seated with their family, or a family member seated with another party.

About Grapevine, Texas

Historic Grapevine, Texas—centrally located between Dallas and Fort Worth—is the premiere go-to destination when planning a getaway or vacation in North Texas, providing guests a sophisticated escape from the big city. Step back in time on Historic Downtown Main Street and visit more than 80 charming shops, wineries, restaurants and artisans. Unwind at one of the many award-winning winery tasting rooms, and rest easy at one of the city’s exceptional hotels, like Gaylord Texas Resort & Convention Center or Great Wolf Lodge, which features an indoor water park.

Take advantage of recreation on Lake Grapevine as well as over nine miles of wilderness and biking trails. Hop aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad or experience late 19th century farm life at historic Nash Farm. Whether you enjoy indoor or outdoor activities, Grapevine has something for everyone. For more info, visit GrapevineTexasUSA.com.

About Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Convention & Visitors Bureau acts as the promotional arm of the City of Grapevine and is responsible for actively selling, marketing and publicizing Grapevine globally. The Bureau promotes the city’s hotels, meeting facilities, historic and family attractions, festivals and events, dining establishments and retail businesses to the group meetings and leisure markets.