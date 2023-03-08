Moulin Rouge! The Musical Opens March 15

Facebook

Moulin Rouge! The Musical comes to the Music Hall at Fair Park March 15 through April 2. The musical is part of the 2022-2023 Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America.

Single tickets for Moulin Rouge! The Musical are available at BroadwayDallas.org, or by calling 800-982-2787. For group orders of 10 or more, call 214-426-4768.

Enter a world of splendor and romance, of eye-popping excess, of glitz, grandeur and glory! A world where Bohemians and aristocrats rub elbows and revel in electrifying enchantment. Pop the champagne and prepare for the spectacular with Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Baz Luhrmann’s iconic film comes to life onstage, remixed in a new musical mash-up extravaganza. Moulin Rouge! The Musical is a theatrical celebration of Truth, Beauty, Freedom, and – above all – Love. As in the film, the stage musical celebrates over 160 years of music–from Offenbach to Lady Gaga. Many of the iconic songs from the movie are featured, along with more recent hits released since the movie premiered 21 years ago.

Released by 20th Century Fox, Baz Luhrmann’s MOULIN ROUGE! premiered at the 2001 Cannes Film Festival. At the 74th Academy Awards, the film was nominated for eight Oscars, including Best Picture, and won two.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is the winner of ten 2021 Tony Awards including Best Musical, two Drama League Awards including Outstanding Production of a Musical, five Drama Desk Awards and ten Outer Critics Circle Award Honor citations including New Broadway Musical. The show opened to critical acclaim at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre in the summer of 2019, and reopened in September 2021 following the Broadway shutdown for the pandemic.

Directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Moulin Rouge features a book by Tony Award winner John Logan, and choreography by Tony Award winner Sonya Tayeh. Music supervision, orchestrations and arrangements are by Tony Award winner Justin Levine.

The design team includes Tony Award winner Derek McLane (sets), Tony Award winner Catherine Zuber (costumes), and Tony Award winner Justin Townsend (lighting). Tony Award winner Peter Hylenski (sound), Drama Desk Award winner David Brian Brown (wig and hair design), Sarah Cimino (Make-up design) and Tony Award winner Matt Stine (Music Producer) are also included. Casting is by Jim Carnahan and Stephen Kopel.

Moulin Rouge! The Musical is produced by Carmen Pavlovic and Gerry Ryan OAM for Global Creatures and Bill Damaschke. General management is by Foresight Theatrical.

The Moulin Rouge of Paris

Managed by Jean-Jacques Clerico (CEO), the Moulin Rouge of Paris is a dazzling and spectacular universe, the symbol of the Parisian way of celebrating since 1889. Starting life as a popular cabaret and dance hall, the venue became an iconic music hall in the Roaring Twenties. It then became a theatre where numerous famous French and international artists stepped out into the limelight. Today, the Moulin Rouge and its 60 artists present the Féerie revue show: two hours of amazement between cabaret and music hall styles where dance scenes and surprise acts intersperse – without forgetting the Moulin Rouge’s most emblematic dance, the French Cancan! Since its creation, the Moulin Rouge of Paris has always been an invitation to live and share all the emotions and effervescence of a unique party extravaganza.

The Grammy-nominated Moulin Rouge! The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording, produced by Baz Luhrmann, Justin Levine, Matt Stine & Alex Timbers, is now available by Baz Luhrmann’s label, House of Iona, and RCA Records. The album debuted at #1 on Billboard’s Cast Album chart.

Broadway Dallas 2023 Gala features a full performance of MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL on April 1 at the Music Hall at Fair Park. The event is hosted by Gala Co-Chairs Jolie Humphrey and Gail Plummer with Honorary Co-Chairs Ambassador Kathryn Walt Hall and Craig Hall. For event information visit BroadwayDallas.org/shows/broadway-dallas-2023-gala.

Broadway Dallas

Dallas Summer Musicals changed its name to Broadway Dallas. Since 1941, the non-profit Broadway Dallas has presented the Best of Broadway to North Texas audiences. Located in the historic Music Hall at Fair Park, Broadway Dallas promotes excellence in live musical theatre with year-round performances for diverse audiences of all ages, impacting the lives of children and families through education and community outreach programs. For more information, visit BroadwayDallas.org.

Broadway Across America (BAA) is part of the John Gore Organization family of companies, which includes Broadway.com, The Broadway Channel, BroadwayBox.com, Group Sales Box Office and Broadway Brands. Led by 18-time Tony-winning theater producer John Gore (Owner & CEO), BAA is the foremost presenter of first-class touring productions in North America, operating in 48 markets with over 400,000 subscribers.