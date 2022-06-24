City of Lancaster, Texas Notice of Public Hearings Case #M22-22

Facebook

Notice of Public Hearings

Case #M22-22

The City of Lancaster Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a Public Hearing at their regular meeting on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, at 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas 75146. The meeting will be for the purpose of conducting a public hearing and to consider a request to amend the 2020 Master Thoroughfare Plan of the Comprehensive Plan by deleting the Blue Grove Road arterial designation and connecter to Sunny Meadows Road at 2401 Sunny Meadows Road, within the City of Lancaster, Dallas County, Texas.

The City of Lancaster City Council will hold a Public Hearing on the above referenced case at their meeting on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers, City of Lancaster Municipal Center, 211 North Henry, Lancaster, Texas 75146.

The Public is invited to attend these meetings and/or express opinions in writing to the Planning and Zoning Commission and City Council, P.O. Box 940, Lancaster, Texas 75146. Please call the City of Lancaster Planning Division at (972) 218 1315 with any other questions.

