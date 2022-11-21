Mix Up These Fun Cocktails This Thanksgiving

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

If you want to give beer and wine the day off, or just give your guests a few more options, here are some fun cocktails to impress your guests this Thanksgiving.

“The Slow Dive is tart and refreshing, so it pairs well with a savory, heavy dish like stuffing, leaving you refreshed rather than tired.” Marissa Mazzotta, Bar Manager at The Shanty

Slow Dive Created by: Marissa Mazzotta, Bar Manager at The Shanty

Ingredients:

½oz Luxardo

½oz Cherry Simple Syrup

¾oz Lemon Juice

2oz Dorothy Parker Gin

Method: Shake, serve up with a cherry

Glassware: Coupe

Garnish: N/A

“This Thanksgiving, my recommendation is to incorporate the flavors in your food with the flavors in your cocktail. For those who are serving pumpkin pie for dessert, I would recommend pairing it with Upstate Vodka’s Pumpkin Spice Sour cocktail. This pumpkin spice sour is a delightful blend of sweet and tart. For an egg white alternative, you can get a lovely foamy top using chickpea juice which is vegan and pairs perfectly with a nice slice of pumpkin pie.” Will Hadjigeorgalis, Brand Enthusiast for Upstate Vodka

Pumpkin Spice Sour Created by: Upstate Vodka

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Upstate Vodka

0.75 oz Maple Syrup

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

1 Egg White

Glassware: Coupe

Garnish: Rim Coupe Glass in Pumpkin Spice/Sugar Blend.

Method: Rim coupe glass around outside edges with pumpkin spice mixture (equal parts pumpkin spice and sugar) and set aside. In Boston shaker, pour lemon juice, maple syrup and Upstate Vodka. Add ice to small tin. Shake for about 30 seconds or until well chilled. Strain mixture back into small tin and discard ice. In large tin add one egg white. Combine shakers without ice and shake again for thirty seconds. Pour contents into rimmed coupe glass without using a strainer.

“Everyone judges duplicate pies whether they admit it or not, but we know the best Apple Pie is the one you wash down with a Cider Sling. Hang on to this one from the dinner table to the tryptophan induced couch session.” Marissa Mazzotta, Bar Manager at The Shanty

Cider Sling Created by: Marissa Mazzotta, Bar Manager at The Shanty

Ingredients:

¼oz Allspice Dram

¼oz Cinnamon

¾oz Lemon

1.5oz Applejack Barrel Finished Ragtime Rye

2oz Apple Cider Juice

Glassware: Wine glass

Method: Roll ingredients

Garnish: Seltzer and Angostura bitters to top

Finnish Long Drink Cranberry

And if you want to stick with canned cocktails, add the Finnish Long Drink Cranberry to your fridge, it is the perfect complement to your turkey. It’s a little tart and super refreshing and 5.5% abv. Plus for the calorie conscious, it is gluten-free and keto-friendly made with gin.