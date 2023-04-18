Missing Six Week Old DeSoto Boy Safe, Father In Custody

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

DeSoto Police are pleased to announce the safe recovery of a missing six-week-old DeSoto boy who was taken by his father following an argument with the baby’s mother early Tuesday evening.

The father, 28-year-old Larry Jefferson Burge, and his six-week-old son Maximus were located following a traffic stop in Wills Point, Texas late Tuesday evening. The child was safe and police made arrangements to reunite him with his family. His father, Larry Burge, was held until DeSoto Police could travel to Wills Point to take him into custody.

Police were called to the 100 block of Shockley Avenue in DeSoto shortly before 5:00 PM Tuesday for a Welfare Check. The suspect’s spouse told police that he fled with the child in their black 2018 Honda Accord. The suspect’s mother added that her son called her to say that he would kill the child, and his wife, and then take his own life.

Once the child was determined to be at high risk, DeSoto Police put out a BOLO (Be on the Lookout) Order and also contacted the Texas Department of Public Safety to seek an Amber Alert. Fortunately, officers in Wills Point received the BOLO Order and pulled over Burge’s vehicle with the father and his missing son inside just moments before the Amber Alert was set to be issued.

DeSoto Police would like to thank law enforcement officials in Wills Point, Texas, and the Texas Department of Public Safety for helping to safely resolve this incident.