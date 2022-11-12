Midlothian Honors Veterans at 13th Annual Tribute Dinner

Dr. and Mrs. Robert Danage attended the event. Dr. Danage, who is chaplain of Methodist Midlothian Medical Center, is a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Photo courtesy of the City of Midlothian

Nearly 400 local veterans and their guests attended Midlothian’s 13th Annual Tribute Dinner, held last Friday at the Midlothian Conference Center. A reverent ceremony recognized all branches of the U.S. military, prisoners of war, those missing in action, Purple Heart and Congressional Medal of Honor awardees.

Members of the Midlothian High School Junior ROTC presented the colors during Midlothian’s Annual Veteran’s tribute dinner. Photo courtesy of the City of Midlothian

Volunteers from the Midlothian and Heritage High School FFA chapters served the traditional barbecue meal. Assistance was also provided by the Midlothian High School Royals and the Legacy DeMolay chapter.

The event was made possible by sponsors, Ash Grove Cement, Aquamatrix, Burton Roofing, Heroes of Midlothian Foundation, Midlothian Community Development Corporation (MCDC), and NEMA 3 Electric.

