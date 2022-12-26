Theatre Three Brings Back Beloved Musical, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change!”

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Theatre Three is bringing back one of their best loved musicals, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change!” to celebrate the grand reopening of Theatre Too. The intimate downstairs space has been closed since 2020, but will reopen Dec. 29 with the return of Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Robert’s hilarious musical.

“I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change!” will be directed by Joel Ferrell with music directed by Vonda K. Bowling. The crowd-pleasing comedy takes on the truths and myths behind what it means to love, date, or lose someone. The musical will run from Dec. 29–Feb. 18 in Theatre Too. The run includes special performances on New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day – complete with holiday-focused perks like champagne, chocolates, and flowers.

“It has been a personal goal since I started at Theatre Three to make Theatre Too (T2) a viable space for a real ‘second T3 season,’” says Associate Artistic Director Christie Vela. “With the installation of a brand-new chairlift, so much new programing is possible, including the ability to provide space for other organizations for whom space is an issue. We’re thrilled at the prospect of multiple shows happening at once in our venue.”

Presented as a series of vignettes, I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change is a touching musical comedy about all of love’s greatest challenges: dating, sex, marriage, and family.

Theatre Three Artistic Director

“I always said I took I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change away after 20 consecutive years in Theatre Three’s basement space so I could bring it back,” says Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt. “I can think of no better way to celebrate than with Theatre Three’s longest running musical.”

Tickets for performances on New Year’s Eve and Valentine’s Day are on sale now, with group pricing for the two special performances also available. Couples: $150 for two tickets; Throuples ($180 for three tickets); Double Dates ($200 for four tickets); and Key Parties ($400 for 10 tickets). Those attending the New Year’s Eve performance will receive champagne and New Year’s accessories, and those attending the Valentine’s performances (including the “Uh-Oh” Valentine’s performance) will receive chocolates and flowers.

Season Tickets

Season ticket holders can add this show onto their subscription for $30 by calling the box office at 214-871-3300 or e-mailing boxoffice@theatre3dallas.com. General Admission tickets are $40 and can be purchased online at theatre3dallas.com. Seating will be general admission with priority to Subscribers. The performances take place in Theatre Too, the downstairs performance space accessible by stairs and a chairlift.

Theatre Three (T3) is located at 2688 Laclede Street in Dallas. Mask policy may vary based on Community Risk. Please keep an eye on Theatre Three’s social media and website for updates. For additional security, Theatre Three has installed ActivePure air sanitizers within our HVAC system. For more information please visit Theatre3Dallas.com.