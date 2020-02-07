Meet The DeSoto City Manager Finalists

City of DeSoto Invites Residents To Meet DeSoto City Manager Finalists

DeSOTO, TX (February 6, 2020) – And then there were two. The City of DeSoto narrows the search for the next City Manager to two exceptionally qualified candidates.

The City will conduct meetings with both candidates including interviews with the City Council in Executive Session, a meeting with department directors, a tour of the community, and a time where residents will have the opportunity to ask questions of the finalists. The formal interview process will conclude with a community meeting followed by a reception on Tuesday evening, February 11, 2020.

The City selected Strategic Government Resources (SGR) to assist in conducting the extensive search that resulted in an impressive candidate pool. SGR is an executive recruitment firm based in Keller, Texas, specializing in recruiting, assessing, and developing innovative, collaborative, and authentic leaders for local governments. SGR’s proprietary recruitment and vetting process produced a remarkably strong field of candidates. The City garnered 20 applications from candidates in nine states including Colorado, Illinois, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas.

The finalists:

Jose Madrigal

Save

Jose Madrigal has 17 years of municipal government experience and currently serves as the Interim Solid Waste Services Director for the City of Irving, Texas, where he also served as the Strategic Services Team Director (Assistant City Manager) from 2012 to 2013, and the Public Works Team Assistant Director from 2011 to 2012.

From 2013 to 2019, Jose served as Deputy City Manager for the City of McKinney, Texas, where he also served as Deputy City Manager with Authority (Interim City Manager) from February to June 2014. He served as a Management Consultant for the City of Pflugerville, Texas, from August to December 2011, and with the City of Cedar Park, Texas, as Assistant City Manager from 2006 to 2011, and Assistant to the City Manager from 2004 to 2006.

Jose holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Texas Tech University. He is a graduate of the Public Executive Institute at the University of Texas at Austin – LBJ School of Public Affairs, and the Senior Executive Institute at the University of Virginia – Weldon Cooper Center for Public Service.

Brandon Wright

Save

Brandon Wright has more than 14 years of local government experience and currently serves as the Chief Financial Officer/Assistant City Administrator for the City of Davenport, Iowa, where he also served as Finance Director from 2012 to 2016, and Budget Manager from 2010 to 2012. He served as a Budget Analyst for the City of Aurora, Illinois from 2007 to 2010.

Brandon holds a master’s degree in public administration from Northern Illinois University.He has a bachelor’s degree in communications from Brigham Young University. He is a Certified Public Finance Officer and a graduate of Harvard University’s State and Local Government Executive Program.

“We worked closely with SGR to attract the most highly qualified candidates who would be the best choices to lead DeSoto into the next decade, and are elated to have two finalists with such impressive qualifications,” stated DeSoto Mayor Curtistene S. McCowan. “Both candidates are exceptional and we will be looking closely in the days ahead to try and determine which one will be the best fit for our great city!”

For further information about how to view this community meeting live or on-demand visit: www.desototexas.gov/DeSotoTownHall.

Comments

comments