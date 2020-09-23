Meet Me At The Pumpkin Patch Fall 2020

The temperatures in the DFW area are finally below 90 degrees and, ready or not its pumpkin spice season. Time to start decorating for fall and Halloween. And it’s time to take the family to your favorite pumpkin patch for some fall fun. We’ve compiled a list of pumpkin patches or pumpkin farms open this fall in the local area.

Mainstay Farm Park in Cleburne, Texas

Mainstay Farm Park in Cleburne, TX starts their fall season on September 25 and runs through November 1, 2020. During the week they’re open on Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am- 2pm, and weekend hours are: Friday Evening: 5pm – 9pm; Saturday: 10am – 8pm and Sunday: 11am – 6pm. Mainstay Farm is located at 1004 W. Bethesda Rd

Cleburne, TX 76031 just 25 miles south of Fort Worth. Mainstay Farm offers a wide range of activities from hay rides, mazes, pedal karts, a treehouse and more. Check their website for pricing and more details.

Autumn at the Arboretum

Save

Dallas Arboretum’s popular fall festival, Autumn at the Arboretum, presented by Reliant, is September 19-November 1 this year. The nationally acclaimed Pumpkin Village is the highlight of the festival. It features four 20-foot-tall decorated pumpkin houses and creative displays fashioned from more than 90,000 pumpkins, gourds and squash. “The Art of the Pumpkin” is the theme of this year’s festival, which also includes 150,000 autumn flowers.

Hall’s Pumpkin Farm & Corn Maze Grapevine, Texas

The 2020 season at Hall’s Pumpkin Farm opens on October 2 at 3 pm. Navigate their corn maze, go for an old fashioned hayride or find the perfect pumpkin for your front porch. Due to COVID-19 they are not scheduling birthday parties or group outings during the 2020 season. Hall’s is open Monday thru Thursday 3:00 pm – 8:00 pm; Friday: 3:00 pm – 9:00 pm; Saturday: 10:00 am – 9:00 pm; Sunday: 1:00 pm – 8:00 pm and closed on Monday. CASH ONLY.

Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm Midlothian, Texas

Shadow Creek Pumpkin Farm is located in Midlothian, Texas…just 30 minutes south of the Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex. 2020 Fall Season runs from October 3- November 1, 2020. They’re open Saturdays from 10am-6pm, Sundays 1pm-6pm, closed weekdays-except for MONDAY, OCTOBER 12 for Columbus Day (10am-3pm). Purchase tickets online at shadowcreekfarm.com

Save

Shadow Creek is home of the UNLIMITED Fall Fun Daily Admission, customers enter the farm for $10 each (2 and under are FREE) Seniors 55+, Veterans and First Responders $8, and enjoy an authentic, fall family farm experience! Fun includes hay rides, corn maze adventures, giant jump pad, barnyard and animal interaction area, vintage farm equipment, hay hill slides, game area including pumpkin tic tac toe, corn hole and washers, tractor seesaws and of course, pumpkins!

Country Critters Alvarado, Texas

The 2020 Country Critters Farm Hours start on Oct.3rd. They’ll be open Saturdays 10am to 5pm, Sundays from 10am to 5pm, gates close at 4pm each day. Open weekdays by reservation only. Weekend Admission is $10 per person, seniors are $7, kids 2 and under are Free. Country Critters farm is also open on Columbus Day from 10am- 3pm.

They have bounce houses, a tractor and train playground, pony ride on weekends only, petting zoo, barrel train ride, hayride, and wooden maze.

United Pumpkin Patch Mansfield, Texas

Save

United Student Ministries in Mansfield at First Methodist Mansfield will have their pumpkin patch open on September 27th through the month of October! They’ll have games for kids – tic tac toe, hay maze, pumpkin bowling, etc. with events throughout the month! Monday-Friday 10am- 7pm, and Saturday and Sunday 9am-7pm . The church is located at 777 N Walnut Creek Dr, Mansfield, TX.

If we left off a pumpkin patch or pumpkin farm in the Best Southwest, Grand Prairie, Mansfield or Midlothian area, please emails us at [email protected]

Save

Comments

comments