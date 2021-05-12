Mansfield ISD Board Votes To Make Masks Optional Effective May 28

Share via: 0 Shares 0





May 28 Mansfield ISD COVID-19 Protocols Will Expire, Masks Optional

In a heated school board meeting Tuesday night the Mansfield community voiced their opinions for and against the use of masks. Some parents argued COVID cases have declined and its time to “let kids be kids” again, while others argued masks are critical to reducing the spread of COVID.

A group of parents called “Unmask Mansfield ISD” rallied likeminded parents to attend tonight’s school board meeting, but decided they would not publicly speak on the topic.

They shared this on the group’s Facebook page “We have decided we WILL NOT be speaking publicly as we recognize that voting on this issue is merely to satisfy a procedural formality. We believe the school board members will vote to LIFT THE DISTRICT’S MASK REQUIREMENT.”

On May 3, Unmask Mansfield ISD posted with photos including the one below: Let’s play ball! ⚾️⚾️⚾️

Arlington and Mansfield community leaders took in a Texas Rangers game this weekend – WITHOUT MASKS!!! 😷🚫🚫🚫

We are thrilled to see Mansfield’s own superintendent, Dr. Kimberley Cantu along with Mayor Michael Evans and former Mansfield superintendent Dr. Jim Vaszauskas, connecting the dots with other community leaders and showing their support for unmasking our district in a very public way.

Thank you for your support, Dr. Cantu!! That’s what true leadership is all about.

Raul H. Gonzalez, Arlington Council District 2 shared the photo and Mansfield parents commented about the lack of masks and double standard.

Tonight the Mansfield ISD Board voted 6-0 to remove COVID-19 protocols effective May 28, with masks optional starting 5/28/2021.

Mansfield ISD said this in a press release following their decision, “With those factors in mind, the MISD School Board has made the decision to return to normal operations beginning May 28, 2021. (Editor’s Note: The last day of school for Mansfield ISD is May 26, 2021)

Starting on that day, the district’s COVID-19 safety and health protocols will expire, and face coverings will be optional. *cleaning and disinfecting will continue*

The safety and well-being of our students and staff members will always be our top priority. MISD will continue to clean and disinfect schools and buildings. We will also continue to emphasize proper hygiene, such as frequent hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, and encouraging students and staff members to remain home when sick.

For those who thrive in the virtual setting, MISD is currently in the planning stages of establishing a fully online school of choice for students in grades 5-12 for the 2021-22 school year. The launch of this school of choice—named the MISD Virtual Learning Academy—is dependent upon decisions being made at the state level that pertains to the funding of online learning.”

