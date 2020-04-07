Mansfield ISD Anatomage Table Brings Anatomy To Life

Anatomage Table Brings Anatomy Education To a New Level

MANSFIELD, TEXAS – In February, Mansfield ISD students were introduced to the most technologically-advanced anatomy visualization system. Thanks to a $75,000 Health Science grant through the Education Foundation in partnership with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, students at Ben Barber get life-like cadaver experiences through the new Anatomage Table!

The digital device will help MISD students visualize anatomy in 3D, exactly as they would on a fresh cadaver, which will help the future physicians and veterinarians. Because of the hands-on experience, accuracy of the human and animal anatomy and multitude of clinical cases included with the Anatomage Table, Mansfield ISD students will have an advantage in understanding anatomy, physiology and diagnostic imaging.

“The Anatomage Table is an incredibly relevant tool for MISD students to gain knowledge about health science and agriculture. The realness provided with this tool will ensure that students pursuing those fields of study will be college and career ready upon graduation,” said MISD Superintendent Dr. Kimberley Cantu. “This opportunity for our students and staff members would not be possible without our valued partnership with Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and the MISD Education Foundation, which support our vision to be a leader in education.”

An Engaging Way To Do Medical Research

With the Anatomage Table, students can view photorealistic anatomical structures that research shows has improved student retention and test scores. The table is FDA-cleared for use in assisting medical diagnosis and can be utilized as a powerful radiology workstation, 3D tool for surgical case review or medical research.

“Methodist Mansfield is proud to be helping Mansfield ISD prepare students for health science and agriculture careers in our ever-changing economy,” says Methodist Mansfield President Juan Fresquez. “With this Anatomage Table, students can have a more interactive learning experience and can gain the skills needed to obtain certifications and enter living-wage careers that benefit this community.”

Students reacted enthusiastically! Mansfield ISD Education Foundation shared these reactions with Focus.

“I have learned more about anatomy in the last two weeks, than I could have ever learned in a year from a book!”

“It’s so realistic. It’s like a cadaver is right there in front of you and you can cut it open and see every layer inside.”

“I go by the Anatomage room when I have free time and get on the table and ‘play’. There is a part that asks questions about the body and it’s almost like a game. I can’t get enough of it!”.

Our students LOVE it!!

Thank you, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, for not only sponsoring the new Anatomage Table at Ben Barber and Frontier High School, but for BRINGING LEARNING TO LIFE in Mansfield ISD!

Methodist Mansfield Medical Center sponsored the Anatomage Table by giving a $75,000 grant through the MISD Education Foundation.

